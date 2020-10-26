Kehlani Defends Herself After The Uproar From Fans On Her Post For Bryson Tiller

American singer-songwriter, Kehlani recently took to her Instagram handle to promote her music video, Always Forever, along with singer Bryson Tiller. The singer shared stills from the music video where they can be seen striking a rather intimate pose together and penned a note on the same. However, from Kehlani's choice of words, netizens started speculating if there was romance brewing between the two.

As soon as Khelani shared the post, netizens went on to criticise the actor and it also did not sit well with many people as Bryson is already in a relationship with Kendra Bailey. Kehlani deleted the post and wrote a long note in her Instagram stories. The singer revealed in her Instagram story that she goes on to write long tributes for all of her colleagues.

She wrote, "I post lengthy captions about all my friends. You would have to follow me to know that”. She added, “Lengthy posts when their albums drop, birthdays, collabs with them, etc. That's just me. But bless it!” Take a look at the post below.

Also read | Bryson Tiller And Drake's New Song 'Outta Time' Album Cover Out; See

About Kehlani's tribute to Bryson Tiller

Kehlani took to Instagram on October 22 to share stills in the form of a collage from their latest music video, "Always Forever". In the first picture, the duo can be seen standing close looking right into each other’s eyes. The second picture, Kehlani can be seen sitting and wrapping her hands around him.

Along with the picture, she also wrote, "To one of my dearest friends… matching tattoos, years’ worth of stories, nights of dying laughter and holding each other down in the roughest times”. She added, “I'm so proud of you. Thank you for being so solid. Always Forever music video out now @brysontiller." Take a look at the deleted post below.

Also read | Drake Collaborates With Yung Blue For A Remix Version Of His Song 'You're Mines Still'

About the song

On the five-year anniversary of his debut LP Trapsoul, Bryson Tiller's third studio album, Anniversary, has finally arrived. The song has already garnered over 764,002 views and 77k likes. Watch the video below.

Also read | Kehlani Sued For Damaging Rental Ferrari, Company Alleges She Used It 'carelessly'

Also read | T.I. Addresses Embarrassing Incident Involving Rapper Drake In 'We Did It Big'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.