Keith Urban Pays Special Tribute To Naomi Judd By Singing 'Love Can Build A Bridge'; Watch

After the news about the popular singer and actor Naomi Judd's demise surfaced online, it came as a shock to many fellow artists and Judd's fandom. While several fans and artists from the music industry paid tribute to the late star on social media and mourned her loss, Keith Urban gave her the most special tribute by performing one of her notable songs in his latest concert.

Keith Urban sings 'Love Can Build A Bridge' as a tribute to Naomi Judd

Keith Urban recently took to his official Instagram handle and shared a video clip wherein he can be seen performing at one of his concerts. The video depicted how he was crooning Naomi Judd's popular song Love Can Build A Bridge for the audience while they were enjoying his performance. In the caption, Urban mourned the loss of Naomi Judd and mentioned how she sowed so many important seeds in her precious time while thanking the late singer for her contribution to the music industry.

The caption read, "Naomi Judd sowed so many important seeds in her precious time here. Here’s one of the many. On the other side of the world in Manchester tonight they were all singing "Love Can Build A Bridge." Thank you Naomi. We love you." (sic)

Naomi Judd's death

Naomi Judd passed away due to a mental illness and her daughter Ashley Judd took to social media to confirm the news. She mentioned she and her sister were dealing with 'profound grief' after the demise of their 'beautiful mother'. She wrote, "Today we sisters experienced a tragedy. We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness. We are shattered. We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public. We are in unknown territory."

Furthermore, Naomi's daughter, Ashely took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of photos depicting glimpses from her mother's funeral along with a couple of throwback pictures featuring her. The photos and videos featured Naomi Judd's friends and family singing her songs while mourning her demise. In the caption, Ashley even penned a note of gratitude to everyone who extended condolences on the demise of her mother and mentioned that the outpouring was reaching her.

Image: AP