Keke Wyatt Announces She's Expecting 11th Child With Zackariah Darring; See Pics

Famed singer and songwriter Keke Wyatt recently announced that she is expecting her eleventh child. The Nothing in This World songstress recently took to social media to share a slew of pictures from her maternity photoshoot as she announced the piece of good news with her online fandom. As soon as the singer revealed the pregnancy news, a barrage of netizens expressed their responses. While some extended congratulatory wishes to the singer, others ignited a meme fest online.

Keke Wyatt announces 11th pregnancy

The Soul Sista singer cemented her love for red in a goregous statement gown as she flaunted her baby bump in the new photos. In one photo, Keke radiates her pregnancy glow in the lap of mother nature, in another, the mom-to-be sits beside a brick staricase as she strikes a pose for the camera. While announcing her pregnancy, Keke wrote, "My husband, Zackariah David Darring and I are proud to announce that our family will be adding a “plus 1” to the Wyatt Bunch! #Baby11 #TrustingGod #BabyDarring." Take a look at the post below:

On Tuesday, February 22, the musician also took to Twitter to share a happy family photo alongside her 10 kids. The picture saw her kids donning “big brother” and “big sister” shirts as the camera captured them together. While sharing the family picture on the micro-blogging platform, Wyatt said, "RT @Toot_sest89: I always wanted a lot of kids but Keke girllllllll am going live through you‼️ Dope @KeKeWyattSings Congratulations." Check it out here:

❤️RT @Toot_sest89: I always wanted a lot of kids but Keke girllllllll am going live through you‼️😂😂 Dope🥰🤰🏽🤰🏽🤰🏽🤰🏽🤰🏽🤰🏽🤰🏽🤰🏽🤰🏽🤰🏽🤰🏽@KeKeWyattSings Congratulations🎉 pic.twitter.com/acGjODxU1h — KeKe Wyatt (@KeKeWyattSings) February 20, 2022

Netizens' reaction to Keke Wyatt's pregnancy news

As mentioned earlier, social media users had mixed reactions to Keke Wyatt's pregnancy news. One user wrote, "I’m going to need you to write a book on how you’re surviving and multi-tasking (with) all these kids. I only have four and they running me at this point.'" Meanwhile, another shared, "So Keke Wyatt and Nick Cannon just gonna populate the entire world." A slew of fans also began a hilarious meme fest online. Take a look at it here:

Keke Wyatt household when all her kids are home together… pic.twitter.com/pagnfC2t2K — Childless Gambino (@Mr_Xecutive) February 20, 2022

Nick Cannon and Keke Wyatt should have their own reality show "Keeping up with the Babies" pic.twitter.com/HfrQYPuIOa — Bright Ntengo (@bright_emp) February 21, 2022

KeKe Wyatt's sons and grandsons showing up to her 75th birthday party: pic.twitter.com/SdubaSr0zB — VIP Member *💎* Ray's Boom Boom Room (@MillyBeamen) February 20, 2022

Keke Wyatt and Nick Cannon family reunion pic.twitter.com/ujPBAHs5h7 — MaltLiquorPapi2.0 (@LowKeyBriliant2) February 20, 2022

Keke Wyatt married Zackariah Darring in 2018. A year later, the singer announced her 9th pregancy. She gave birth to her tenth child, a son Ke'Riah David Darring in 2020. Prior to Darring, Wyatt was married twice to Michael Jamar Ford and Rahmat Morton.

