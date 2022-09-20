Kelly Clarkson Gets Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star Near Where She Bagged American Idol

The Hollywood Walk of Fame is a historic landmark that has more than 2700 stars on the sidewalks and over 200 nominations submitted every year. While artists such as Avril Lavigne, Paul Walker, Kenan Thompson, and others were the recent ones to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, another popular celebrity was recently added to the list.

Kelly Clarkson honoured with a star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

According to Entertainment Tonight, as the notable singer and tv star Kelly Clarkson received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, she went down memory lane revealing how she was right in front of where she won the American Idol title 20 years ago which was at the Dolby Theatre. She even reflected on how her star was located in between Harry Potter and Deadpool and added how it wouldn't be a better representation of her personality.

She said, "Wow, how you just said it kind of freaked me out, that's crazy. I didn't really think about it like, that but it's incredible," Clarkson shared. "I mean, you know, you've seen these pictures since you were a kid, with all these major people that influenced you artistically in your life, and it's cool to be a part of that. Especially like right in front of where I won [American Idol] 20 years ago," added Clarkson, whose star is located right in front of the Dolby Theater on Hollywood Blvd. "That's cool that they put the star here. I'm also in between Harry Potter and Deadpool which is awesome! That could not be a better representation of my personality: magic and sarcasm."

As Kelly Clarkson was accompanied by the original American Idol judges namely Simon Cowell, Paula Abdul, and Randy Jackson, she extended her gratitude to them for always being honest with her. She even mentioned that she was there not because of herself but because of having constantly teams of people that loved her and supported her and wanted to make her dreams come true while making their dreams come true. "From the beginning, with Idol, all three of you were very honest with me...I just wanted to say thank you, to being surrounded -- even my band on the road, my family, like last night, we're listening to my new album and telling me what they love, what they don't love -- and I have people like that, and I think it's important to have not just 'yes' people, but people that actually love you, and care about you and give their honest advice, and I've always welcomed that. And I think that is why I'm here today. Not just because of myself, but because of having constantly teams of people that love you and support you, and really want to make your dreams come true while making their dreams come true,” she added.

Image: Instagram/@hwdwalkoffame