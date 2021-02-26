Kelly Clarkson Has Penned 60 Songs Since Filing For Divorce In June 2020

Kelly Clarkson filed for a divorce with her husband Brandon Blackstock back in June 2020, and she has been using songs as a way to vent out the stress during the situation. The singer was recently a part of an interview as a part of The Voice press junket where she opened up about writing over 60 songs post her divorce. Read along to know more about what Kelly had to say.

Kelly Clarkson has penned almost 60 songs since June 2020

Back in June 2020, Kelly Clarkson filed for divorce with husband Brandon Blackstock after being married for close to seven years. The divorce has been messy as there have been allegations regarding financial faults from both sides, and the custody of their two children is also involved. The couple shares a daughter, River Rose and son Remington Alexander together.

Talking to Entertainment Tonight, Kelly said that she is currently working on a record that is quite great and honest, but she has to answer several questions for herself before releasing it. Kelly called this her gift, for being able to vent out like this through songs and lyrics. The singer also mentioned that she doesn’t understand how people deal with loss or grief, without having an outlet like this for themselves.

Kelly Clarkson shared that she has written close to 60 songs and has expressed a lot of what she is going through in them, and she called it a blessing. She added that it feels incredible and is an awesome thing to have her music as an outlet, irrespective of whether it will ever go public or not. She added that when her songs end up being too personal, she asks herself if she is ready to release them publicly or not.

Further along in the interview, Kelly expressed how she has written some songs in the most difficult phases, but they have shaped her, and people have come up to her and said how those songs have helped them get through things. Kelly also credited John Legend’s album Bigger Love to give her hope when she was going through one of the hardest phases. Kelly went on to add that singers should take up the responsibility that has to put out messages that people are looking forward to getting.

