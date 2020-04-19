Kelly Rowland Releases New Single 'Coffee'; Watch Video Here

After releasing her last single track Crown in 2019, Hollywood’s pop icon Kelly Rowland is back again with her new single titled Coffee. The track is set in a tropical adventure with Kelly talking about coffee and her sexual desires in the morning.

Kelly Rowland drops her new single

As per reports, earlier this week, Kelly unveiled the art cover of her new single and created a buzz among her fans regarding the song on the Internet and now, after releasing her song Coffee, she has created a sense of excitement in her fans.

In the track, fans can catch a glimpse of the crooner in a white bikini where she can be seen raising the mercury levels. Playing in the sand by the beachside and comparing it to coffee, the singer looks more ravishing. The song showcases tropical adventure, with scenic nature all around and a stunning Kelly dancing by the beach.

Despite the lyrics of the song, the music video shows Rowland dipped in the sand with her skin glowing and shining. She and her girls, all different shades of skin, just pose on an empty beach and their beauty speaks for itself.

'The song is about embracing one's individuality'

Talking about the song and the sentiments of the singer attached to it, Rowland reportedly said in a statement that the song is about embracing one's individuality, sexuality, or imperfections. She also said that people need to celebrate themselves more often — with this song.

As per reports, Kelly has not released a record for the past 6 years, but, set the temperature high with her last two songs. And this year, it seems that Coffee is going to be a hit among her fans.

In 2018, Kelly Rowland released the solo single “Kelly” and featured on a Busta Rhymes track called “Get It” along with Missy Elliott. She also performed with Beyoncé during her show-stopping Coachella headlining performance.

