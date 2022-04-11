Kelsea Ballerini Tests Positive For COVID; To Host CMT Music Awards From Home

Popular country singer Kelsea Ballerini was all set to host the forthcoming CMT Music Awards on April 11, 2022, but tested positive for COVID. The singer took to her social media account hours before the event and expressed how 'devastated' she felt about the situation. However, she assured fans she would be there digitally as she gears up to host and perform from home.

Kelsea Ballerini tests COVID positive

The popular Miss Me More singer took to her Instagram account on April 11 and mentioned she had some bad news and revealed she had been diagnosed positive for COVID and would not be able to attend the CMT Music Awards in person. She also mentioned that the good news was she is 'feeling a lot better' and that the CMT team brought some equipment and 'part of the CMT set' to her home. She will now be performing and hosting the show from her house as she will not be able to attend it in person. She apologised to her fans in the video she uploaded online and mentioned this was certainly not the situation she expected, but urged them all to join her and 'make some lemonade' with some 'very bitter lemons'. Several celebrities, fans and followers of the star headed to the comments section of the post and wished her a speedy recovery. In the video she shared, she said-

"Alright friends, I have some bad news, and I have some good news. The bad news is that a couple of days ago I tested positive for COVID and the CMT Awards are tonight, so unfortunately I cannot be there in person anymore. I am devastated, gutted. But, the good news is that I am feeling a lot better and the incredible CMT team and my team have bought part of the CMT set to my house, to my little bubble, and set it up to where I can still host and perform. It is certainly not what we had expected or planned for, but we are doing our damn best. ... Let's make some lemonade together out of these very bitter lemons. I am so sorry, but have so much fun for me if you're going to the show."

Image: Instagram/@kelseaballerini