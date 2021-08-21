Kendrick Lamar Shares Update On Final TDE Album, Says 'there’s Beauty In Completion'

Kendrick Lamar is offering an update on his next album and we can't wait! On August 20th, Kendrick Lamar posted a note to a website under the folder "nu thoughts", where he wrote about how several aspects of his life, including his long-time label Top Dawg Entertainment AKA TDE. Here's what Kendrick Lamar said:

Kendrick Lamar posted a note on a new website called, Oklama.com where he wrote about how this would be his final album with his long-time label TDE. Lamar also spoke about how he’d been spending his time, writing, listening and "collecting old Beach cruisers." The Humble singer did not offer up a lot of details about his upcoming album.

At the end of the note, Lamar signed it Oklama and ended it with a photo of him in the studio. Here's what Kendrick Lamar's note said:

I spend most of my days with fleeting thoughts. Writing. Listening. And collecting old Beach cruisers. The morning rides keep me on a hill of silence. I go months without a phone. Love, loss, and grief have disturbed my comfort zone, but the glimmers of God speak through my music and family. While the world around me evolves, I reflect on what matters the most. The life in which my words will land next. As I produce my final TDE album, I feel joy to have been a part of such a cultural imprint after 17 years. The Struggles. The Success. And most importantly, the Brotherhood. May the Most High continue to use Top Dawg as a vessel for candid creators. As I continue to pursue my life’s calling. There’s beauty in completion. And always faith in the unknown. Thank you for keeping me in your thoughts. I’ve prayed for you all. See you soon enough. -oklama

Kendrick Lamar's last solo album, titled Damn, was released in 2017. The singer also anchored the Black Panther soundtrack. Lamar hasn't released any solo acts since then, however, he did release some feature tracks with 2 Chainz, Beyoncé, Raphael Saadiq and, most recently, Busta Rhymes.

