Kep1er's 'WA DA DA' Makes New Record, Crosses Over A Million Streams On Spotify

South Korean girl group's hit song WA DA DA from the album FIRST IMPACT has taken the internet and music charts by storm ever since its inception in January. Reportedly, the girl group managed to set a record of the highest first-day sales of any K-pop debut girl group album. The album went on to release a total of 206,569 copies in its first week of release. Moreover, it also managed to cross 100 million views on Youtube.

With Kep1er's WA DA DA achieving new heights with each passing day, it created a new record recently. Reportedly, WA DA DA has surpassed 100 million streams on Spotify, seven months after its debut.

Kep1er’s WA DA DA crosses 100 million streams on Spotify

As per the reports of Soompi, on July 22, Kep1er’s agencies WAKEONE Entertainment and Swing Entertainment officially announced that the girl gangs track WA DA DA has surpassed a million streams on Spotify. The song was released on January 3, 2022.

For the unversed, the song also ranked in the Top 5 of the European and U.S. iTunes Album chart. Moreover, it bagged the number 21 spot on the Worldwide iTunes Song Chart. To take note, the song marks the debut track of the band Kep1er consisting of nine members including Kim Chae-hyun, Choi Yu-jin, Kim Da-yeon, Seo Young-eun, Kang Ye-seo, Hikaru Ezaki, Mashiro Sakamoto and Shen Xiaoting. Kep1er was formed after Mnet’s 2021 reality survival show Girls Planet 999. The group recently relased their second mini album DOUBLAST on June 20. Moreover, they also dropped a music video for their new title track Up!.

TXT's Huening Kai and sister Bahiyyih take on the WA DA DA challenge

Earlier on January 11, the sibling duo Huening Kai and sister Bahiyyih treated fans with a video where the two are seen dancing to Kep1er's song WA DA DA. In the video, the Huening siblings wore warm clothes as they perfectly danced to the peppy beats of the new song. Moreover, Huening Bahiyyih is also seen matching steps with his sister. Several fan pages uploaded the video on their social media handles.

Here, take a look at the video:

We were right yesterday. Kai was with his sisters Lea and Bahiyyih. Love their family bond. Wadada challenge #HUENING_BAHIYYIH #HUENINGKAI pic.twitter.com/b6siMUfICY — ✙𓏴✙ Hany95 - HIYYIH BIRTHDAY MONTH😘 ✘ ⁷ (@Hany9511) January 11, 2022

