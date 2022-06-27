Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Mourns Demise Of Noted Songwriter Chowalloor Krishnankutty

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday condoled the death of noted devotional songwriter, screenwriter and journalist Chowalloor Krishnankutty, 86, who breathed his last in a private hospital at Thrissur on Sunday night. Vijayan said that Krishnankutty's passing was a loss to the journalism, literature and music worlds alike.

The CM said that Krishnankutty's many popular songs and imaginative poems contributed to the cultural foundation of Malayalam literature. His demise is a great loss to the cultural scene of Kerala, Vijayan said.

Krishnankutty, who began his career as a journalist, had penned screenplays for several Malayalam movies, including 'Sreeragam', 'Prabhatasandhya', and 'Chaithanyam'. The dialogues of the movie 'Sargam' were also written by him. He had also won the Kerala state award for Best Song in drama and also the Kerala Sahitya Akademi award for humour. He joined Malayala Manorama in 1966 and retired as an assistant editor from there in 2004.

Image: ANI, Twitter/@atchoudamenane