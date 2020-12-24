Kerry Katona Reveals She Quit Smoking A Year Ago; Says 'Haven’t Had A Puff Of One'

Kerry Katona finally decided to bid adieu to cigarettes a year ago after indulging and fostering the habit for over two decades. The musician, as per Female First, spoke about the New Years Resolution that she kept and stuck to after she took her vows to nip the bud for good during the New Year's Eve that went by. As per the very same article, the 40-year-old artist spoke about how on the morning of New Years Eve last year, she found all but one stick in her box.

She would go on to smoke that one last cigarette and then reportedly tell herself "Never Again". The same article spoke about Kerry Katona smoking approximately 20 cigarettes a day at one point in time. As per the very same article, Kerry Katona hasn't thought about picking a single cigarette up since then. Back in the day, the images of Kerry Katona smoking were all over the internet.

Also Read: Recap 2020: Social Media Influencers Who Ruled 2020 With Their Content

About Kerry Katona's health:

Kerry Katona, as per an article on The Daily Mail, is busy fighting the novel coronavirus pathogen. This means that she is presumably quarantined in a room that is a part of her two-story-big Sussex-based residential establishment. As per the article in The Daily Mail, Kerry Katona is reportedly on the mend and will never wish a disease like that on anyone.

The musician was also quoted expressing her sorrows for not being able to have her mother over for the holidays and even shared that four of her five kids are excited about the upcoming festivities. Another article on KoiMoi.com that spoke about Kerry Katona's health said that the musician has revealed she is suffering from pain in the neck, which she suspects could be arthritis.

Also Read: Recap 2020: Top 15 Punjabi Songs Of 2020 Which Should Be On Your Playlist

As per The Sun, the singer moved into the same house with her then-boyfriend Ryan Mahoney and as per an article on KentLive, it is very close to her previous six-bedroom mansion. Ryan Mahoney is now her fiance. She will be tying the knot with him sometime during the first months of 2021.

Also Read: Recap 2020: Top 10 Controversies From World Of Kpop & Kdrama

Kerry Katona's musical career.

Kerry Katona had a short yet prolific musical career. Some of the well-known Kerry Katona's songs were It's Okay, Be With You & The Tide Is High, amongst others. She was a part of the pop group which was known as Atomic Kitten back in 2003.

Also Read: Recap 2020: Top 10 Leading Ladies Of Hollywood TV Shows Who Won Netizens' Hearts

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.