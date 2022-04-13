'Kesariya' To 'Kabira', Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's Love Songs For All Musical Souls

Just hours before the commencement of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding festivities, Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji dropped a snippet of their first romantic number 'Kesariya'.

Ever since the release of Kesariya's teaser, fans of Ranbir and Alia have sent social media abuzz requesting Mukerji to drop the entire track. Now, as Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's mushy chemistry in Kesariya impresses fans, here we have curated a list of the star's hit romantic singles that are meant for die-hard lovers.

Kesariya

Kesariya begins with Ranbir Kapoor embracing Alia Bhatt on a romantic boat ride, soon after the Brahmastra male lead showers flowers on his ladylove as he chases Alia on a narrow street. Meanwhile, the melodious voice of singer Arijit Singh keeps fans hooked on the track. Loaded with picturesque scenes, Kesariya has ended up impressing fans on a whole new level as the celebrated B-town couple's wedding day nears. Watch the video below:

Samjhaawan

A remake of a Punjabi song, the romantic track Samjhawan hit the right chords of die-hard lovers. Composed by Sharib and Toshi, and penned by Kumaar, the song was a chartbuster. The song that has clocked more than 13 million views on Youtube, is incidentally one of the most popular songs sung by Alia Bhatt.

Ikk Kudi

Based on a poem by Punjabi poet Shiv Kumar Batalvi, the soulful number went viral upon release. Composed by Amit Trivedi and penned by Punjabi poet Batalvi, the song undoubtedly established Alia as a versatile singer. Ikk Kudi features in the tracklist of Alia Bhatt and Shahid Kapoor starrer Udta Punjab.

Kabira

Specially made for musical souls, the track titled Kabira from Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone starrer is composed by Pritam. Crooned by Rekha Bhardwaj and Tochi Raina, the song aptly captures the essence of true love and heartbreak.

Tum Ho

Featuring in the tracklist of Rockstar, Tum Ho is a mellow romantic song that has created magic ever since its release. Composed by AR Rahman, Tum Ho weaves Irshad Kamil's lyrics in Mohit Chauhan's melodious tone.

A few other romantic numbers of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor

Channa Mereya

Agar Tum Saath Ho

Dilbaro

Bolna

Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt/@ranbirKapooor_