Kevin Jonas And Wife Danielle Jam To His New Song 'Leave Before You Love Me'

Jonas Brothers and mysterious musician Marshmello have dropped a brand new song called Leave Before You Love Me, an upbeat track that was dropped on Friday, 21st May. While the song's official music video is not yet out, they released the official lyrics video. Soon after the release of the song, Kevin Jonas and his wife Danielle were seen jamming to the new song.

Kevin Jonas and wife Danielle jam to Leave Before You Love Me song

Kevin Jonas took to his Instagram and shared a video with his wife Danielle. In the video, the duo can be seen jamming to Jonas Brothers and Marshmello's new song Leave Before You Love Me. While sharing the video, Kevin wrote, "Did you hear that?" and tagged his wife in the post.

Fans react to Kevin Jonas' Instagram post

Fans quickly reacted to Kevin Jonas' post with his wife Danielle and left their comments. One fan commented that the duo was their favourite couple. Another fan wrote that they absolutely loved Danielle. A fan left a comment saying that they were hooked to the song since they first heard it. Most of the fans wrote that they loved Jonas Brothers and Marshmello's new song.

Jonas Brothers to perform at the BBMAs

Within a few hours of its release, the lyrical video of the song has garnered around 50,000 views. While the song is out, the Jonas Brothers also announced that they will be performing the song on Sunday at the Billboards Music Awards. Kevin shared the song announcement and wrote, "#LeaveBeforeYouLoveMe just dropped! Performing this song on the @BBMAs on Sunday too!! Let's get it!!"

Jonas Brothers to go on tour this August

The trio is all set to begin their tour from August 2021. Kevin Jonas took to his Instagram and made the announcement. Kevin wrote, "If this past year has taught us anything, it’s that we need to cherish the important moments in our lives and for us, a big part of that is playing shows for you guys. Nick, Joe and I have missed seeing you so much and we're so pumped to get back on the road this summer. Can't wait for the #RememberThisTour with special guest @KelseaBallerini to start in August!!".

