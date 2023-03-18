Kevin Jonas Trips On Stage During Concert, Brother Joe Jonas Pokes Fun At Him

Singer Kevin Jonas, who was performing with his brothers at a concert in New York City, had an on-stage mishap while spinning around mid-concert. The eldest of the Jonas Brothers got caught on his mic stand while performing with his guitar and tripped after getting twisted onstage. While a social media user captured the funny moment from the concert, Joe Jonas took to his TikTok handle to tease his brother for falling on the stage.

In the video from the Jonas Brothers' Broadway residency, Kevin can be seen putting in all his efforts into the performance. The singer then jumped while playing his guitar and started spinning in circles. Soon after he started turning in circles, his guitar got caught onto the mic stand, making him loose his balance and fall on the stage mid-concert. After Kevin stood up and looked towards his brothers in confusion, Joe took away the mic stand and confronted him about the same.

Joe Jonas trolls Kevin for tripping mid-concert

After Kevin Jonas tripped on the stage while performing to the song Pushin' Me Away from the 2008 album titled A Little Bit Longer, Joe Jonas reacted to the incident with a hilarious TikTok video. In the clip, Joe can be seen duetting with a video of Kevin's near-fall incident at the concert. The singer smiled and nodded alongside the video and in the end a text appeared on the screen that read "I love you Kevin Jonas."

Jonas Brothers kick off their five night Broadway residency

The Jonas Brothers have kickstarted their five night Broadway residency at Marquis Theatre in New York City. The band will be focusing on one album at a night and will end their concert with the upcoming album titled The Album.

While talking about their album on the Today show, Nick Jonas said, "I think this one does a good job of embodying kind of where we are as fathers, where we are as husbands and just brothers." He further added, "We set out to just say, if you're gonna listen to any one of our albums, we think this is the album you should listen to. This is the one that is the most quintessential Jonas Brothers."