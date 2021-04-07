Khesari Lal Yadav's New Song 'Bhatar Sala Sautin Ke Gehu Katata' Hits Internet; Watch

Khesari Lal Yadav is a popular Bhojpuri film star who is now also well-known for posting music videos on YouTube. Saajan Chale Sasural was his first successful film, and it was from there that people began to recognise him. Following that, the actor appeared in various films and received numerous awards, including Best Famous Actor at the Bhojpuri Film Awards in 2016 and Best Actor in 2018. The actor is not only credited for his acting skills but also for his skills in the music department. Khesari Lal Yadav’s latest song, Bhatar Sala Sautin Ke Gehu Katata, is now out on Youtube.

Khesari Lal Yadav's song creates a buzz on the internet

Bhatar Sala Sautin Ke Gehu Katata released on Youtube on April 6, 2021, by the Tips Bhojpuri channel. The song has been sung by Khesari Lal Yadav and the music for the same has been provided by Shyam Dehati. The song has been produced by Tips Bhojpuri. Khesari Lal Yadav can also be seen in the song as he sings the lyrics which is lip-synced by the female actor. The song is upbeat and peppy and has received over a million views overnight and has been trending on the Bhojpuri side of social media.

Fans of Khesari Lal Yadav have reacted well to the song and they also commented on the Bhatar Sala Sautin Ke Gehu Katata Youtube page. Most people said that the song was wonderful and that the singer and the actors had done a really good job with the song. Others commented saying that the song was great and that they wished it would get the exposure and views it deserved. People were also upset about the fact that it was not receiving the accolades that they felt it deserved.

Khesari Lal Yadav also posted on Instagram on April 6, 2021, announcing the release of his new song Colgate. The song is set to release on April 8, 2021, and is being sung by Khesari Lal Yadav and Kanishka Negi. Yadav said in his caption that the song was such that it would make everyone happy. He also said that he was returning with another romantic superhit number to blow the minds of people.

