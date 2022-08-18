Kid Cudi Slams Kanye West For Affecting His 'mental Health'; Says They'll Never Be Friends

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's split followed by their major clashes on social media have always been the talk of the town. While the rapper is currently in a better place in life, rapper Kid Cudi recently called him out for using his power against him and how he removed him from Donda 2 because he was friends with Kim Kardashian’s alleged ex Pete Davidson. Cudi asserted that it would take a "miracle" to be friends with West again.

Kid Cudi slams Kanye West for removing him from Donda 2

According to Esquire Magazine, Kid Cudi opened up about the tiff between him and Kanye West while he was removed from his album Donda 2. He revealed how Kanye removed him from the album because he was friendly with Pete Davidson who was in a relationship with the his ex-wife Kim Kardashian. Elaborating further, he mentioned how he has been on Kanye’s most of the albums but he had only been on two of his.

He further reflected on how Kanye West spoke ill about him and revealed how terrible it was to wake up and see him trending on social media because of the same. He claimed that it adversely impacted his mental health.

He stated, “Do you know how it feels to wake up one day, look at your social media, and you’re trending because somebody’s talking some s**t about you?” Cudi said. “And then you got this person’s trolls sending you messages on Instagram and Twitter? All in your comments? That s**t pissed me off. That he had the power to f**k with me that week. That he used his power to f**k with me. That pissed me off. You f***ing with my mental health now, bro.”

Adding to it, Cudi mentioned that he’s at a place in his life where he has “zero tolerance for the wrong energies while adding how he has watched so many people getting close to West who were burned by him but ended up forgiving him, however, Kardashian's ex-husband continued the same behaviour "over and over".

“I’ve watched so many people throughout the years that are close to him be burned by him doing some fucked-up shit. And then they turn around and forgive him. And there’s no repercussions. You’re back cool with this man. He does it over and over,’ he revealed.

Kid Cudi also sent a message to the rapper stating that he was not one of his children nor Kim nor did it matter whether he was friends with Pete or not. According to Cudi, if West couldn't be a grown man dealing with the fact that he lost his own woman, then it wasn't anybody else's problem.

“I’m not one of your kids. I’m not Kim. It don’t matter if I’m friends with Pete or not friends with Pete. None of this s**t had anything to do with me. If you can’t be a grown man and deal with the fact that you lost your woman? That’s not my f***ing problem. You need to own up to your shit like every man in this life has. I’ve lost women, too. And I’ve had to own up to it. I don’t need that in my life. I don’t need it,” he continued.

While signing off, he even reflected on how it will take a miracle for him to be friends again with him and stated, “I don’t see it happening. He gon’ have to become a monk.”

Image: AP