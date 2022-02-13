Kid Cudi Takes Dig At Kanye West After Being Removed From 'Donda 2': 'You Ain't No Friend'

Rapper Kanye West recently distanced himself from another artist after he revealed that Kid Cudi will not appear on his upcoming 11th studio album Donda 2. The singer had announced the same on his Instagram with a post that read, "Just so everyone knows Cudi will not be on Donda because he's friends with you-know-who," West wrote. "We all speak in Billie language now."

West's post directed at Cudi appears after the singer’s growing friendship with Pete Davidson, who is dating West’s estranged wife, Kim Kardashian. The rapper recently took aim at the Saturday Night Live star, 28, for the second time in his latest track "City of Gods." "This afternoon, a hundred goons pullin' up to SNL / When I pull up, it's dead on arrival / They act as they love you, they don't even like you / They throw a party, won't even invite you," West raps on the new song after also dissing Davidson on his track "Eazy" last month.

Kid Cudi's befitting reply to Kanye West

Now, after West removed Cudi from the album, the latter responded on Instagram and wrote: "Too bad I don't wanna be on ur album u f----- dinosaur hahaha. Everyone knows I've been the best thing about ur albums since I met u. Ima pray u for [sic] brother.” He added, “We talked weeks ago about this. You're a whack for flipping the script and posting this lie just for a look on the internet. You ain't no friend. BYE."

Cudi has been friends with Davidson since he started on SNL in 2014. The comedian has credited Cudi's 2009 debut album Man on the Moon: The End of Day with helping him through dark times. Davidson has been vocal about his friendship with Cudi earlier during his appearance on The Breakfast Club in 2016. He then had said, "Cudi's the best out of all of them. He saved my life. I would have killed myself if I didn't have Kid Cudi."

Meanwhile, West's latest post also included a mention of Billie Eilish after he threatened to pull out of his Coachella gig if she didn't apologize for an onstage comment he interpreted as a jab at Travis Scott. The 20-year-old Eilish, recently stopped her concert after realizing a fan was having trouble breathing. "COME ON BILLIE WE LOVE YOU PLEASE APOLOGIZE TO TRAV AND TO THE FAMILIES OF THE PEOPLE WHO LOST THEIR LIVES NO ONE INTENDED THIS TO HAPPEN TRAV DIDN'T HAVE ANY IDEA OF WHAT WAS HAPPENING WHEN HE WAS ON STAGE AND WAS VERY HURT BY WHAT HAPPENED AND YES TRAV WILL BE WITH ME AT COACHELLA BUT NOW I NEED BILLIE TO APOLOGIZE BEFORE I PERFORM," West posted on Instagram on February 10 The Happier Than Ever artist replied: "Literally never said a thing about Travis. Was just helping a fan."

Image: Instagram/KidCuddi/AP