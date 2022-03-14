Kid Cudi To Star In Brittany Snow's Directorial Debut 'September 17th'; Details Inside

American rapper Kid Cudi has been roped into essay the lead role in Brittany Snow's directorial debut, September 17th. As reported by Variety, Snow confirmed the news during an interaction for 'X', the horror film that features the duo together. Snow, who will don the hat of a director for the first time, said that she's utterly 'excited' to work with Cudi again.

Kid Cudi and Brittany Snow collab

During the chat with Variety, Snow did not reveal much about her upcoming project but said, “I can’t really speak to it too much, except that Scott’s doing a part in the movie, so that’s cool". Kidu Cudi, on the other hand, revealed that it was difficult for him to believe that Snow wants him to do the part. The rapper further added that September 17th is going to be 'awesome' as he loves the script of the film.

He expressed, “I couldn’t believe that she wanted me in it. She had told me about the movie while we were on set for ‘X’, but she never asked me to be in it. I was like, ‘Maybe she’s waiting to see how 'X’ turns out.’ It’s gonna be awesome. Really great script".

The plot of the upcoming movie will be narrating the life of Riley, who struggles with body image issues and food disorders. After returning from rehab, her path crosses with Ethan and what ensues later is her plight to differentiate between a new addiction and unconditional love. September 17th is bankrolled by Jordan Yale Levine and Jordan Beckerman under the banner of Yale Production in collaboration with Lizzie Shapiro's The Space Program Production.

Speaking about X, the movie is an erotic slasher film helmed by Ti West. Apart from Brittany Snow and Kid Cudi, the film also stars Mia Goth, Jenna Ortega and Martin Henderson in pivotal roles. X will hit the big screen in the United States on March 18, 2022. The plot of the film is set against the backdrop of a secluded farmhouse in Texas. A film crew arrives at the place to shoot an adult film. The hosts of the farmhouse, an elderly couple take special interest in the young guests. However, as night befalls their leering interest turns extremely violent.

Image: Instagram/@brittanysnow /@kidcudi