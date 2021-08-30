Kim Kardashian Gives Shoutout To Kanye West's 'Donda' Without Listening; Corrects It Later

Kanye West had one of the best shoutouts for his much-awaited but delayed album Donda. His ex-wife, reality star Kim Kardashian turned up at the album's listening event and talk of their 'remarriage' went viral like wildfire. Kim once again promoted the rapper's latest album but ended up becoming headlines for her carelessly putting up details about it without listening.

Kim Kardashian listens to Kanye West's Donda on mute, shares posts again

Donda finally was unveiled on Sunday after a delay of over a month. After Kim's alleged appearance at the Soldier Field in Chicago during the third listening event on August 26, she gave her thumbs up to Kanye's album on Instagram.

She did so by sharing screenshots of the songs on her playlist, as separate stories. As the tracks Donda, Come to Life, Hurricane, Ok Ok, Pt. 2 and Lord I Need You featured in the stories, netizens noticed that she had kept the volume all the way down. Only for the song Come to Life, the volume was up to 25%.

Within minutes, the screenshots went viral and netizens had reactions like "I'm crying" and many posting emojis over ''Kim K listening to Donda on mute."

bro I’m crying kim kardashian is playing donda on mute pic.twitter.com/xqCwXmAgw5 — Hurt CoPain (@SaeedDiCaprio) August 29, 2021

Kim Kardashian really said "This Donda Album just hits different on mute" pic.twitter.com/HCVW2aSDCA — Strawhat Rui (@MrRuidiazYT) August 29, 2021

She seemed to have realised the buzz surrounding her posts much later and it was only after 10 hours or so that she re-shared the posts. She kept the volume around 50 percent for the songs, and for some, it was either 25 percent or 75 percent.

Donda was earlier scheduled to be launched on July 24. However, the delay sparked buzz surrounding its release. The Life of Pablo artist then held three listening events for his album.

The third and last listening event turned out to be the most sensational of all after Kanye set himself on fire. Kim, dressed in a wedding gown, with the veil covering her face, then appeared as the flames went out. The incident set off speculation that the former couple had 'remarried.'

Donda is the first album of Kanye after the 2019 album Jesus is King. Donda has 27 tracks in all and the runtime of the album is 108.49 minutes.