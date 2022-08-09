Kim Kardashian Is Reportedly ‘upset’ With Ex Kanye’s Reaction To Her Split With Pete

Post nine months of romance, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson reportedly called it quits and it has been revealed that the reason behind the break-up was Pete Davidson's ‘immature and impulsive behaviour.’ While Kim's ex Kanye West recently expressed his happiness about the duo splitting up, he even took a dig at the singer by announcing his fake death on social media. While the rapper soon deleted the post, it was reported that Kim Kardashian is ‘upset’ with the way he is treating his loved ones.

Kim Kardashian reacts to Kanye West’s dig at Pete Davidson

According to E! News, it was recently reported that Kim Kardashian was affected by Kanye West’s Instagram post where he took a dig at Pete Davidson by announcing his death. A source close to Kim recently revealed that she was upset and added that she was not only sad from her breakup with Pete but also from Kanye West’s dig at Pete. It was further mentioned how this tested her mentally.

The source states, "Kim is upset. Not only is she sad from the breakup, but this on top of it has tested her mentally." Adding to it, the source also claimed that Kim was "not okay with this type of behaviour and won't tolerate her loved ones being treated like this."

As per the reports of Page Six, a close source to the couple revealed that Kim Kardashian was struggling to maintain a long-distance relationship with Davidson who is currently busy filming his upcoming movie Wizards! in Australia. The source stated, "Pete is 28 and Kim is 41 - they are just in very different places at the moment. Pete is totally spontaneous and impulsive and wants her to fly to New York, or wherever he is on a moment's notice. But Kim has four kids and it isn't that easy. She needs to focus on the kids."

Image: AP