Kim Kardashian's Ex Ray J Raises Alarm Bells With Disturbing Post; 'Maybe This Life...'

American singer and TV personality Ray J left his fans in a state of shock with his latest post on social media. In a post shared by Ray on his Instagram handle, he expressed how he is getting 'suicidal thoughts' these days. Though the alarming social media posts have now been taken down by the rapper, screenshots of those are still doing rounds online. Ray's posts came days after her he threatened to sue his ex-Kim Kardashian as she allegedly accused him of sexually assaulting her.

Ray J's disturbing posts concern his fans

In one of the posts, Ray J showed pictures of his feet hanging from a ledge with a caption reading, "If it wasn't 4 my Kidz I would jump off and die tonight. SHOULD I JUST JUMP off and end it rit. Now!!! ???? (sic)." "Trying to figure it out -- maybe this life was an illusion -- maybe the next life was my real reality. (sic)," he wrote in another post.

Soon after the posts went viral on social media, the singer's fans took to the micro-blogging site and expressed concerns. A netizen headed to his Twitter handle and shared a video of himself in which he could be seen encouraging Jay, stating that he has fans spread all over the world. "I hope that this message reaches you. I don’t know what is going on in your life right now that is troubling you, but I know you are strong enough to combat these demons that are in your ear telling you to end your life. You are Loved #RayJ," he tweeted.

@RayJ I hope that this message reaches you. I don’t know what is going on in your life right now that is troubling you, but I know you are strong enough to combat these demons that are in your ear telling you to end your life. You are Loved #RayJ pic.twitter.com/icdWBFRaOR — 🤴🏿Kable_RayJsTwinn (@Kable_HC) October 8, 2022

Another fan wrote on his Twitter space, "Ray J is literally suicidal and people are pretending that it’s not serious? Y’all are weird and very selective of when mental health matters… and it usually doesn’t matter to y’all until someone has already left this earth due to struggles that people ignored." A Twitter user wrote, "This world is so evil. Ray J really going through something and y’all think it’s attention-seeking. That shit is a cry for help. Having them thoughts ain’t no joke."

Ray J is literally suicidal and people are pretending that it’s not serious? Y’all are weird and very selective of when mental health matters… and it usually doesn’t matter to y’all until someone has already left this earth due to struggles that people ignored. 🙄 — 🌻 (@_KayRie) October 7, 2022

It is pertinent to note that TMZ spoke to a source close to Ray J, who told that he was drinking during which he put the posts up. The source added that Ray wasn't hospitalised and was messaging around.

