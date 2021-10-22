The makers of Will Smith's upcoming film, King Richard released an all-new trailer of the film, that had a surprise for music lovers across the globe. The trailer features a sneak-peek into Be Alive, Beyonce’s original number. The film will see Will Smith playing Richard Williams, the father of Venus and Serena Williams. The film is set to release internationally on November 19.

Will Smith starter King Richard to feature Beyonce’s original song Be Alive

Reports state that Beyonce wrote Be Alive, especially for the Will Smith starter. Audiences got their first glimpse of the song at the Telluride Film Festival, which was held earlier this year. Warner Bros. Pictures released the trailer featuring the star singer's number on Thursday.

Watch the trailer of King Richard featuring Beyonce’s song here

Fans hope to see Beyonce be a contender for an Oscar for Best Original Song with Be Alive. The inspirational track speaks about the hustle in the lives of the stars. The film will be all about Richard, who coaches his daughters from the streets in Compton, to the international stage. Saniyaa Sidney will play the role of Venus Williams, while Demi Singleton will step into the shoes of Serena. The sister duo took on the world of tennis head-on and was guided by Richard to reach the top. Other actors taking on pivotal roles in the film include Tony Goldwyn, Andy Bean, Jon Bernthal, Kevin Dunn, and others. The film will get its theatrical release and will also stream on HBO Max on November 19.

The first trailer of King Richard released a month ago and Smith took to his Instagram account and mentioned it was 'one of the greatest honours' to celebrate Richard Williams' legacy. He wrote, "One of the greatest honours as an actor is to be able to celebrate someone’s legacy while they’re still here creating it." He called the film 'the origin story for some REAL DEAL superheroes' and mentioned it was a 'fulfilling and expansive experience beyond compare'. The script of the film is written by Zach Baylin, and Venus, Serena and Isha Price will be executive producers on the film.

Image: Instagram/@kingrichardfilm, @beyonce