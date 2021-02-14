Kinjal Dave Brings On The Bling In 'Parne Maro Viro' Music Video BTS

Kinjal Dave’s new song will give you major wedding blues. Kinjal Dave’s new song Parne Maro Viro is here to help you celebrate Indian weddings right at the comfort of your home. A new BTS video from the music video’s set shows how much fun the entire cast and crew had during this blingy shoot. Find out more details about this story below.

Kinjal Dave brings major wedding bling in Parne Maro Viro BTS

The COVID-19 pandemic led to a complete lockdown for several months. This lockdown led to many weddings and wedding related festivities being cancelled. But now that the many restrictions have been eased weddings have finally begun taking place and Kinjal Dave’s latest wedding track is proof of the same.

Kinjal Dave recently released a track that will be part of several wedding music playlist. The track titled Parne Maro Viro pays a perfect ode to Indian weddings and the way they are celebrated. The song is sung from the perspective of a sister have a jolly time at her brother’s wedding. Kinjal Dave herself is starring in this video.

Now, a BTS video from the sets of Parne Maro Viro has been released. In this BTS video, the entire cast and crew of the music video seems to be having a great time. Since the song revolves around a wedding, many cast members are posing as wedding guests and relative of the bride and groom. Kinjal is playing the role of the groom’s brother.

The BTS video starts with the cast and crew discussing a few details and then practicing a few dance routines. Soon the groom can be seen riding a horse and proceeding towards the wedding venue. Each member of the cast is dressed in ethnic outfits and are showcasing how Indian weddings are all about bling and pomp. Watch this BTS video from Kinjal Dave’s Parne Maro Viro here.

Kinjal Dave’s Parne Maro Viro is a family affair just like the fictional wedding shown in the music video. The song has been produced by none other than Dave’s father Lalit Dave. Moreover, the groom’s role has been played by actor Saurabh Gajjar. The song has been composed by Mayur Nadiya who has previously collaborated with Kinjal Dave on few other projects.

