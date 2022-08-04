Kishore Kumar's 93rd Birth Anniversary: Top Soul-stirring Songs Crooned By Late Singer

Legendary singer Kishore Kumar is one of the celebrated playback singers of the country. The late singer has given music lovers several hit songs that are still immortal. Kumar's soul-stirring voice has always managed to strike a chord in the hearts of millions of fans.

He gave his voice to top Bollywood stars including Dilip Kumar, Rajesh Khanna, Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Jeetendra, Dev Anand, Shashi Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Anil Kapoor and more. As August 4 marks the 93rd birth anniversary of Kishore Kumar, let us remember some of his evergreen songs.

Kishore Kumar's iconic songs

Kishore Kumar passed away in 1987, however, his irreplaceable voice and soulful tracks are often remembered by fans on numerous occasions. Paying an ode to the evergreen gem of cinema on his 93rd birth anniversary, here are some of the iconic songs of the late singer-

Dekha Ek Khwab

Dekha Ek Khwab is one of the most soothing songs of Kishore Kumar from the 1981 film Silsila starring Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha and Jaya Bachchan in important roles. Kishore Kumar blended his voice to the song along with Lata Mangeshkar whereas, music directors Shiv and Hari composed the romantic track.

Roop Tera Mastana

Roop Tera Mastana is one of the most classic songs from the 1969 romantic drama film, Aradhana which stars Sharmila Tagore and Rajesh Khanna in lead roles. Crooned by Kishore Kumar, the song was composed by music maestro R D Burman.

Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas

Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas is a romantic number from the 1973 thriller film, Blackmail starring Dharmendra, Shatrughan Sinha and Rakhee in pivotal roles. The song is sung by Kishore Kumar and is being recreated several times.

Mere Sapno Ki Rani

Aradhana's Mere Sapno Ki Rani has a separate fanbase. The song was composed by Sachin Dev Burman. It was picturised on Sharmila Tagore and Rajesh Khanna.

Ek Ladki Bheegi Bhaagi Si

Ek Ladki Bheegi Bhaagi Si is from the 1958 film Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi. The song was picturised on Kishore Kumar and Madhubala. Composed by SD Burman, the lyrics were written by Majrooh Sultanpuri.

O Mere Dil Ke Chain

O Mere Dil Ke Chain is from the 1972 film Mere Jeevan Saathi starring Rajesh Khanna and Tanuja. The song was composed by SD Burman’s son, RD Burman, and lyrics were given by Majrooh Sultanpuri. Lata Mangeshkar sang this song with Kumar.

Image: Instagram@thoughtfulaffairs