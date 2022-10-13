Kishore Kumar's Death Anniversary: Lesser-known Facts About The Iconic Singer

Quick links:
Image: A still from 'Mere Samne Wali Khidki Mein' song
Kishore Kumar was among the iconic singers in the entertainment industry. He was born in 1929 and breathed his last on October 13, 1987. The music maestro was not only known for his stellar singing talent, but also for being a prolific actor, music director, producer, lyricist, writer, director and screenwriter. As the fans remember the late music maestro on his death anniversary, read on to know some interesting facts about the late singer.