Kishore Kumar's Death Anniversary: Lesser-known Facts About The Iconic Singer

Kishore Kumar was among the iconic singers in the entertainment industry. He was born in 1929 and breathed his last on October 13, 1987. The music maestro was not only known for his stellar singing talent, but also for being a prolific actor, music director, producer, lyricist, writer, director and screenwriter. As the fans remember the late music maestro on his death anniversary, read on to know some interesting facts about the late singer.

Interesting facts about Kishore Kumar

Born in a Bengali Brahmin Ganguly family, Kishore Kumar was the brother of actor Ashok Kumar. While the singer is known for his remarkable singing talent, it will be shocking for you to learn that he never took any professional vocal training.

Apart from Hindi, the late singer also lent his voice to a number of Indian language songs including Bengali, Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Assamese, Malayalam, Oriya, and Kannada. He sang around 327 duet songs with Lata Mangeshkar.

Kishore Kumar’s yodelling talent created a buzz among his fans but not many knew that he learnt the same by listening to his brother Anoop Kumar's Austrian records.

Another interesting fact about the late included that the global singer Robert Kishore, who considered Kishore Kumar as his idol, added the late singer’s name to his own name.

The noted song Aake Seedhi Lagi Dil Pe was supposed to be sung by lata Mangeshkar but Kishore Kumar sang both male and female parts for the song because of her unavailability.

Moreover, the MP Government introduced a new award titled the Kishore Kumar Award for contributions to Hindi Cinema.

The legendary musician married four times. His first wife was Ruma Guha Thakurta with whom he shared a son Amit Kumar. He later married actor Madhubala and later tied the knot with Yogeeta Bali after the former’s demise. Leena Chandavarkar was his fourth wife with whom he shared a son Sumit Kumar.

Image: A still from 'Mere Samne Wali Khidki Mein' song