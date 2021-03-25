'Kismat Teri' Review: Shivangi Joshi's Song Is An Enjoyable Piece With Minor Setbacks

Shivangi Joshi's new song Kismat Teri was recently released on the internet and the song has been catching up quickly with the audience. The song Kismat Teri has been sung by Inder Chahal while the project has been jointly bankrolled by Savage Rechords and Priyanka Garg. The melodious and catchy track, combined with the quirky video has left a strong impact on the people, gaining more views with time. This Punjabi track is a combination of hits and misses which are expected to play a major role in its growth in the next few days.

Shivangi Joshi starrer Kismat Teri released

Television star Shivangi Joshi’s new song Kismat Teri has lately been gaining a lot of momentum ever since it premiered on March 24, 2021. The plot of this music video revolves around a young man who is not quite affectionate towards his girlfriend even though the lady has been trying hard to meet him and express herself. The song is from the woman’s perspective who wants to make it very clear that the man was simply lucky to have her in his life. Shivangi Joshi, in this sketch, plays the role of the lover girl who is fighting for her place in the relationship.

The song Kismat Teri has quite a catchy tune, which is sure to stay with the listeners for a prolonged period. The lyrics of this song are also a major takeaway as these are applicable in most modern relationships. The song also has a scope of going viral across video-creating applications like Instagram reels since the song comes with a groovy beat and music.

The storyline builds up well but somewhat falls short on coming to a conclusion as even at the end of the video, the couple is in the same phase as they were at the very beginning. The portrayal is not very realistic to be precise, the woman is barely bothered by how distant and uninvolved her other half is. She also goes the extra mile to stand up and fight for him but the result is not exactly what the viewer would expect. Overall, the short story is faulty but the viewers are in for a fun experience if they are not a fan of authentic portrayal of stories.

Image Courtesy: Still from YouTube (Savage Rechords)