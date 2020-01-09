KK's 10 Greatest Hits From 'Aankhon Mein Teri' To 'Tadap Tadap Ke', See Full List Here

Born in India's capital Delhi in a South-Indian family, Krishnakumar Kunnath would have never thought that in the coming time his name will be amongst the top singers in India. Popularly known as KK, he is amidst the most versatile singers Bollywood has ever witnessed. His deep powerful voice never fails to penetrate the heart of his listeners.

Image Courtesy: Twitter @K_K_Pal official account

KK is a singer who has sung in more than five languages. The soulful singer is a master of genres from romantic, pop to party songs. He has sung every kind of song. Among his countless music numbers, take a look at some of his most popular hits here-

1. KK - Yaaron

This is one of KK's most popular songs of all times. The lyrics explore the bond of friendship and its importance in our life.

2. Tadap Tadap Ke from 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam'

Tadap Tadap Ke is amidst the most memorable songs sung by the singer. KK sang it beautifully, Tadap Tadap Ke song is picturised on Salman Khan and it is the highlight of the film.

3. Khuda Jaane from 'Bachna Ae Haseeno'

This is a romantic track from this YRF's superhit film Bachna Ae Haseeno. Singer KK's Khuda Jaane was a smashing hit and topped the radio charts for weeks.

4. Zindagi Do Pal Ki from 'Kites'

KK's mesmerising voice was highly loved by audiences and critics as well. Zindagi Do Pal Ki was the first track that was launched from the film Kites.

5. KK - Zara Sa from 'Jannat'

An iconic romantic track which broke the internet in 2008.

6. Tuhi Meri Shab Hai from 'Gangster- A Love Story'

Gangster-A love story was Kangana Ranaut debut movie. This soulful track from the singer was a big hit.

7. Aankhon Mein Teri from Om Shanti Om

Deepika Padukone waving gesture in this KK song was rage. KK sang it with sheer brilliance and emoted the lyrics in a beautiful manner.

8. Tu Jo Mila from 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan'

This song comes at a crucial point of time in the film. A wonderful track with intense lyrics.

9. Aashayein from 'Iqbal'

If you are feeling low, then this is the ideal track to play. The song has the ability to soothe your soul with its amazing lyrics and calm melody.

10. Main Tera Dhadkan Teri from 'Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani'

KK has sung with enough zest and enthusiasm, which will immediately set you in a party mood.

