KK Birth Anniversary: Fans Pay Emotional Tributes To The Iconic Singer On Social Media

In a shocking turn of events, popular singer Krishnakumar Kunnath aka KK passed away at the age of 53 on May 31. The Dil Ibaadat artiste died of sudden cardiac problems after attending a concert at a college festival in Kolkata's Nazrul Mancha. Doctors who performed KK's autopsy revealed that he had several heart blockages and could have been saved if cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) was performed on time, adding, "prolonged cardiac problems also remained unaddressed."

August 23 marks KK's 54th birth anniversary and many got emotional recalling their best songs and memories related to the late singer. The nation remembered the iconic hitmaker online by dedicating heartfelt posts to him. KK had given many hits including Tadap Tadap Ke Is Dil Se from Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999), Yaaro, Aankhon Mein Teri, Kya Mujhe Pyaar Hai, Khuda Jane, Tu Jo Mila and more. The Pal crooner was undoubtedly gifted with a mellifluous voice that will be remembered by his fans for decades to come.

Fans pay emotional tributes to KK on his birth anniversary

Today, on KK's birth anniversary, his heartbroken followers paid tribute to the legendary singer and swamped social media with his catchy tunes. A Twitter user wrote, "Happy Birthday KK Sir @kk_live_now ! Thank you for your contribution to the Music World! We love you P.s - Earphones Highly Recommended"; another person tweeted, "#KK Happy birthday KK My all-time favourite singer I miss you so much May your soul rest in peace #KK #KKForever", while a fan wrote, "Happy Birthday KK. Thank you for your songs and the contribution to not just the industry, but to our lives too. We have already booked a special place for you in our hearts!"

Happy Birthday KK. Thank you for your songs and the contribution to not just the industry, but in our lives too. We have already booked a special place for you in our hearts! ❤️#HappyBirthdayKK #KKForever pic.twitter.com/aKdLJkYZWF — NIKHEEL KOLTE (@nikheel_kolte) August 23, 2022

A netizen took to his Twitter account and paid an emotional tribute as he wrote, "Happy Birthday@K_K_Pal Sir! Today I Am Listening to Your Songs All Day And Remembering Your Crystal Clear High Pitch Voice! :) Thank You @K_K_Pal Sir For Making Our Childhood Memorable & Always Love You Sir!! :-) #KK #KKForever #kkbirthanniversary #KKsinger #HappyBirthdayKK". Take a look:

KK's wife & daughter share heartfelt posts

Earlier, in the day, KK's wife Jyothy Krishna shared an unseen picture with her late husband in which the latter could be seen posing while wrapping his arms around his wife. Sharing the photo, Jyothy revealed in that caption that she 'misses' him a lot. She wrote, "Happy Birthday Sweetheart Love you, miss you sooo much, it hurts." (sic)

Remembering her late father, KK's daughter Taamara also wrote on her Instagram handle, "Happy birthday dad, gonna miss wishing you 500 times today...And don’t worry we’re not gonna let mom feel sad today."