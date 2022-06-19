KK's Daughter Shares Emotional Father's Day Post; 'You Were Realness This World Needed'

Renowned Bollywood playback singer KK's sudden demise on May 31, 2022, left the entire film industry in pieces. The singer, who lent his voice to a number of evergreen Bollywood songs, died after performing at Nazrul Mancha for Gurudas College’s fest in Kolkata. He died at the age of 53.

While the industry suffered an immeasurable loss, this Father's Day reminded fans of KK's kids who are mourning the loss of their father. The late singer's daughter Tamara took to her social media to post a heartwarming tribute to him on the occasion.

Tamara remembers KK on Father's Day

Taking to her social media handle, Tamara shared multiple rare pictures from her childhood where the late singer is seen playing with his toddler kids. In the caption, Tamara, who is also a musician and producer, broke her silence on losing her father and the pain she is enduring since he's gone. ''I would take the pain of losing you a 100 times, if it meant having you as my dad even for one second. Life is dark without you dad. You were the cutest most loving dad, who’d come home after a gig and wait to come lie down and give us cuddles,'' she wrote.

She also added that she missed him and all the fun activities that they used to do together namely 'eating, laughing sessions, secret snacking rituals in the kitchen, farting competitions' and more importantly, she missed showing her music to KK and added that she missed ''little voice note ideas, I miss your reaction dad. I miss holding your hand,''

Tamara further added, ''You made us feel so safe and happy and loved and lucky. You were the realness this world needed, and now that you’re gone, none of it feels real. But your unconditional love, has unknowingly prepared us to handle, even something like this. Your love is our strength,'' She also talked about how her family is coping since KK's death by writing, ''Me, Nakul and mumma are gonna work everyday to make you proud, and spread your energy, and we’re gonna be strong and take care of each other like you did,''

She concluded her note by writing, ''Happy Father’s Day to the bestestest dad in the whole universe. Love you forever miss you everyday, umma, I know you’re here with us''. Fans were quick to send love and support to the young musician.

Image: Instagram/@taamara.k24/PTI