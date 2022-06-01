KK Death: Abhijeet Says 'playback Singing System Finished' As He Mourns Singer's Demise

Among the plethora of tributes pouring in for KK, playback singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya has also expressed grief over his shocking demise. Remembering the artist whose 'voice of silk' spread charm across many generations, Abhijeet said that the 'playback singing system has finished with him'.

KK reportedly fell ill while performing at a Gurudas College event in Kolkata's Nazrul Mancha. The singer was immediately rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead upon arrival. Staff members from his Kolkata concert have revealed that the crowd was jumping from boundary to boundary and breaking the gates, leading to great chaos.

Abhijeet Bhattacharya mourns demise of 'finest playback singer' KK

According to ANI, Abhijeet mentioned,"#KK is the only singer who came with me & continued with today's singers. He was very cultured, had respect for his seniors; everyone should learn this from him... Pritam's music was recognized by KK's voice, it was a base for songs. I used to tell him he is one of the finest playback singers".

He continued, "Many singers came, but a playback singer whose voice of silk was meant for the screen was KK... this is a big loss for music, now the playback singing system has finished with him... I respect, miss & love KK. I am his biggest fan."

Bhattacharya also took to his Instagram handle and dropped throwback glimpses alongside KK. Calling the news 'beyond imagination', Abhijeet said he'll always be KK's biggest fan.

On the other hand, actor Shreyas Talpade mentioned his demise is too 'shocking and heartbreaking'. He remembered KK's soulful voice behind his first hit song Aashayein, adding that a 'golden voice and a great talent' has been lost. Other celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Armaan Malik, and Rahul Vaidya among others have also penned heartfelt tributes on social media. Music maestro AR Rahman, in his condolence message, wrote, "Dear KK ..what’s the hurry buddy ..gifted singers and artists like you made this life more bearable."

Known for celebrating love, friendship, heartbreaks and much more through his music, KK has to his credit songs like - Dil Ibaadat, Tadap Tadap, Zara Sa, Khuda Jaane, Dus Bahane, Tune Maari Entriyaan, Piya Aaye Na, Gori Gori, Tu Jo Mila, Kya Mujhe Pyaar Hai, Tu Hi Meri Shab Hai.

