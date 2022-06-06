Last Updated:

KK Death Case: PIL Filed In Calcutta HC Demanding CBI Probe Into Singer's Demise

As singer KK passed away moments after performing in Kolkata, lawyer Ravishankar Chatterjee has filed a PIL and requested for CBI enquiry in the case.

In latest development regarding the demise of celebrated singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, widely known as KK, lawyer Ravishankar Chatterjee has filed a PIL and requested for CBI enquiry into the case. The singer passed away after his live concert in Kolkata at the age of 53. KK was performing at a college fest held at Nazrul Mancha, an auditorium in south Kolkata, prior to his death.

The singer fell ill after reaching the hotel he was staying at. He was soon rushed to the CMRI hospital, where the singer was declared dead on arrival. While the Kolkata Police chief said that there was no situation where attendees were short of space at Nazrul Manch, lawyer Ravishankar Chatterjee has requested a CBI probe in the case.

The Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court has allowed the case to be filed. The lawyer has appealed for a CBI enquiry in the singer's death case to find out if it was the lack of management by the organisers that led to KK's death.

As per the information obtained by Republic Media Network, Kolkata High Court may soon announce the date of hearing of the case. Following the claims about the dismal conditions at the Nazrul Manch in Kolkata, questions about a lack of proper ventilation, immediate medical aid and more have been raised.

More about KK's death

