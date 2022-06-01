Last Updated:

KK Death: Gun Salute Accorded To Late Singer In Presence Of Family, WB CM Mamata Banerjee

Gun salute is being given to singer KK at the Rabindra Sadan in Kolkata, with Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee in attendance.

Written By
Kriti Nayyar

Gun salute is being given to singer KK at the Rabindra Sadan in Kolkata, with Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee in attendance. The artiste's mortal remains were taken from the SSKM hospital ahead of the grand honour for him  The singer last performed at Nazrul Mancha, a renowned auditorium in the southern belt of Kolkata in West Bengal, after which he is believed to have fallen ill. He was immediately rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead upon arrival. 

While authorities are investigating the instances leading to his demise, it has been reported that the venue was overcrowded and the gates were left open due to which the AC wasn't functioning properly. The singer's body will reach  Mumbai at 7.30 pm today, while his last rites are slated to be held tomorrow. 

In the visuals posted on social media, one can also see the singer's family members alongside CM Mamata Banerjee paying their last respects to him at the Rabindra Sadan. In her condolence message, Mamata Banerjee mentioned, "The sudden and untimely demise of the Bollywood playback singer KK shocks and saddens us. My colleagues have been working from last night to ensure that all requisite support is given for necessary formalities, his rites and to his family now. My deep condolences."

With his songs, KK celebrated love, heartbreak and friendships in the most beautiful way. Some of his memorable tracks include - Dil Ibaadat, Tadap Tadap,  Zara Sa, Khuda Jaane, Dus Bahane, Tune Maari Entriyaan, Piya Aaye Na, Gori Gori, Tu Jo Mila, Kya Mujhe Pyaar Hai, Tu Hi Meri Shab Hai. 

Tags: KK death, KK, rabindra sadan
First Published:
