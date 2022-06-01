KK Death: 'Hum Rahe Ya Na Rahe Kal' Singer Survived By Wife Jyothy Krishna And 2 Children

Bollywood's popular singer, KK passed away on May 31 and the news took the internet by storm as his fans and celebrities from the industry mourned his loss. The iconic singer gave an entire generation several songs to croon and cherish including Dil Ibaadat, Khuda Jaane, Hum Rahe Ya Na Rahe Kal, etc. The singer was survived by his wife, Jyothy Krishna and their two children.

KK survived by his wife and children

The fan-favourite Bollywood singer is survived by his wife Jyothy Krishna, with whom he tied the knot in 1991. She often shared glimpses of her life with KK on social media and fans hailed the happy couple. The singer often credited his wife for his success in the world of music and told Sony Music India that she was the one who pushed him to make certain decisions that he would not be able to make on his own. He said, "She helped me in settling down." The duo was blessed with two children, Kunnath Nakul and Kunnath Taamara and fans continue to send their condolences to the family as they cope with the loss of the beloved KK.

One of the last posts Jyothy Krishna shared featuring her husband was in July 2020, when she painted a portrait of him singing on stage. She expressed her love for the 'energy he exudes' when he sings and wrote, "I had captured this moment when I saw K performing in Leicestershire a few years ago. The energy he exudes with his voice could only be described with colours for me"

KK's death

KK's family will soon arrive in Kolkata, where a gun salute will take place for the singer at Rabindra Sadan. The popular singer breathed his last after he performed in Kolkata's Nazrul Mancha and was rushed to CMRI hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. Sources have now informed Republic Media Network that an 'unnatural death' case has been filed in Kolkata with regard to the tragic event. A case has also been registered against the hotel management, where the late star was lodging.

