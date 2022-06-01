Singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, widely known by his stage name KK, passed away on Tuesday, May 31. KK's tragic demise has left his fans and the entire entertainment fraternity shattered. The musician reportedly fell ill after performing at a Gurudas College event in the Kolkata's Nazrul Mancha following which he was rushed to CMRI hospital, where he was declared dead.

As per sources, an 'unnatural death' case has been registered in Kolkata and the post-mortem will be conducted after police get the consent of the singer's family. Along with the family, Bollywood's renowned singer Usha Uthup also arrived at the hospital to pay her last respect to the departed soul.

The sources also revealed that a complaint had been registered against the hotel management where the late singer was residing. It was further revealed that police protection has been heightened outside the hospital as it is expected that KK's fans, as well as celebrities, will arrive to pay last respects to the singer.

Usha Uthup arrives at CMRI hospital

Mourning the loss Usha Uthup opens up about the late singer's death. She said that KK was one of the 'finest singers of India' and one of the most amazing performers with a 'non-controversial' background and a totally 'apolitical' person. She then revealed that she came to know about the news of his death at 10:30 am and she termed it a 'huge loss' for the music fraternity. She in her concluding statement said that everybody will remember him for his song iconic song 'hum rahe ya na rahe yaad aayenge Yeh pal.'

Kolkata | He was one of the finest singers of India and the most amazing performer. I got to know about this around 10:30pm. This is a huge loss for the music industry. Everybody will remember him for 'hum rahe ya na rahe, yaad aaenge ye pal': Singer Usha Uthup on death of #KK pic.twitter.com/bEK55lXhiK — ANI (@ANI) June 1, 2022

More about KK

KK was the country's most versatile vocalist and has recorded songs in multiple languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telegu, Kannada, and Bengali. His sudden death has saddened all his fans all across the country and they have taken to their social media handles to pay homage to the departed soul.

His songs has always managed to struck a chord in the hearts of millions of his fans.Some of his popular songs include Dil Ibaadat, Tadap Tadap, Zara Sa, Khuda Jaane, Dus Bahane, Tune Maari Entriyaan, Piya Aaye Na, Gori Gori, Tu Jo Mila, Kya Mujhe Pyaar Hai, Tu Hi Meri Shab Hai and many more.

Image: PTI/FACEBOOK@KK