Singer KK was loved across generations for his soulful tracks celebrating love, friendship, heartbreaks and much more. The artist passed away on May 31, Tuesday in Kolkata after performing at Nazrul Mancha. While he was immediately rushed to the CMRI hospital after falling ill, the doctors declared him dead upon arrival.

As the nation mourns KK's demise, filmmaker Srijit Mukherji celebrated his legacy by dropping a two-minute clip of him paying tribute to the veteran lyricist Gulzar. KK can be seen crooning the Maachis track Chodd aaye hum, which he had sung for the movie back in 1996. Marking KK's debut as a playback singer, the track also had singers like Suresh Wadkar, Hariharan and Vinod Sehgal onboard.

When KK paid a musical tribute to the legendary lyricist Gulzar

In the video shared by Srijit Mukherji, Gulzar is seen relishing and appreciating KK's voice as he sings in the recording booth. Captioning the video, Mukherji wrote, "In a state of total shock. Just met him last month for the first time and it seemed that we had known each other for years. The chatter wouldn't just stop. And I was so moved to see the love he had for Gulzar saab. He said he stepped into the film world with Chhor aaye hum and sang it to him as a tribute."

He continued by bidding farewell to his 'newest friend', wishing that he could have more sessions on music, food and cinema with him. Take a look.

KK also had shared a heartfelt post for Gulzar on his Instagram handle. He mentioned, "Met Gulzar Saab after so many years !! Started my film playback career with him in 1996 for Maachis. Had the good fortune to work with him yet again today. It brought back so many wonderful memories. What a man ,ever-loving and gracious. Love you so much Gulzar Saab."

The late artist has to his credit many memorable tracks like Dil Ibaadat, Tadap Tadap, Zara Sa, Khuda Jaane, Dus Bahane, Tune Maari Entriyaan, Piya Aaye Na, Gori Gori, Tu Jo Mila, Kya Mujhe Pyaar Hai, Tu Hi Meri Shab Hai among others.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @KK_LIVE_NOW)