KK Death: Worker At Kolkata Concert Venue Claims ‘fire Extinguisher Outside Hall Leaked’

One of the trailblazing musicians in the country, Krishnakumar Kunnath, widely known by his stage name KK, passed away while performing at an event in Kolkata on Tuesday night. His demise is being condoled by several fans, political leaders and members of the music fraternity among others. The singer is said to have fallen ill while performing at a Gurudas College event in Kolkata's Nazrul Mancha, after which, he was taken to his hotel and then to CMRI hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

As authorities investigate the instances leading to his demise, a worker at the Kolkata venue where KK's last concert was held, informed Republic Media Network that the venue not only witnessed chaos and mayhem but the crowd also shattered two gates. The other five gates were left open due to which, the AC might not have functioned properly.

The worker went on to reveal that the fire extinguisher outside the hall also reported leakage while the performance was happening. Owing to these conditions, the heat escalated, thereby causing the singer to come backstage multiple times to wipe off sweat.

The worker further revealed that the singer appeared 'very weak', and the overcrowding seemed to have caused problems for him. He also took a 10-minute break between the event to rest, the worker added.

Videos pertaining to the same surfaced on the internet, where KK is seen frequently drinking water and pointing to the AC to indicate the increasing heat. The police have launched an investigation to ascertain what caused the death of the renowned singer. An unverified video has also come to the fore of a fire extinguisher going off seemingly at the venue premises, but it is unclear whether this took place on the night of the concert or at a different time.

Meanwhile, notable celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Armaan Malik, Rahul Vaidya, and Ranveer Singh among others have expressed their grief on social media. Taking to his Twitter handle, Rahul Vaidya wrote, “I hear singer KK just passed away. GOD what is really happening!!?? I mean WHAT IS HAPPENING. One of the nicest humans kk sir was. Gone too soon at 53. Beyond shocked. RIP sir.”On the other hand, Akshay Kumar tweeted “Extremely sad and shocked to know of the sad demise of KK. What a loss! Om Shanti.”

The singer made millions groove to his soulful tracks like Dil Ibaadat, Tadap Tadap, Zara Sa, Khuda Jaane, Dus Bahane, Tune Maari Entriyaan, Piya Aaye Na, Gori Gori, Tu Jo Mila, Kya Mujhe Pyaar Hai, Tu Hi Meri Shab Hai and many more.

