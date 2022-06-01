Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK breathed his last on May 31. He was 53 years old at the time of his death. The late singer was performing at Nazrul Mancha, an auditorium in south Kolkata and fell ill after reaching the hotel where he was staying. Soon after that, he was rushed to the CMRI hospital, where the singer was declared dead.

The news of his sudden death came as a big shock for all his fans and followers. Most of the fans took to their social media handles and mourned the demise of the late singer. Post his death several glimpses of his last performance in Kolkata are doing rounds on the internet.

Fans share KK's last moments on stage

KK will always be remembered for his soulful tracks and his songs have managed to earn a lease free space in the hearts of millions of his fans. His sudden demise took the internet by storm and ever since the news surfaced online, fans have been constantly sharing clips of his last performance. In one of the clips, KK is seen singing his popular song Tu Hi Meri Shab Hai from the Gangster movie starring Kangana Ranaut and Emraan Hashmi in the lead roles. He also sang Kal Yaad Aayenge Yeh Pal, Zara Sa and many other songs. The crowd is seen cheering for him as he performs on the stage. Several fan pages uploaded the glimpses of the same on their Twitter handles.

Here take a look-

Many of my friends were at his live show at Nazrul Mancha. They put up stories of KK singing just an hour ago!! And now this!! How tragic! #KK pic.twitter.com/5FmunqMhwT — Nadim. (@nadimspeaks) May 31, 2022

PM Narendra Modi mourns KK's demise

Post the demise of the renowned singer, PM Narendra Modi expressed his grief on the tragic news. Stating that the singer would always be remembered through his songs, PM Modi said that KK's song reflected a wide range of emotions. He also extended condolences to his family and fans.

In his tweet, the Prime Minister wrote "Saddened by the untimely demise of noted singer Krishnakumar Kunnath popularly known as KK. His songs reflected a wide range of emotions as struck a chord with people of all age groups. We will always remember him through his songs. Condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti."

Here take a look at the tweet-

Saddened by the untimely demise of noted singer Krishnakumar Kunnath popularly known as KK. His songs reflected a wide range of emotions as struck a chord with people of all age groups. We will always remember him through his songs. Condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 31, 2022

Image:Instagram@kk_live_now