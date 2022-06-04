KK No More: Shaan & Shirley Setia Pay Tribute To Late Singer; 'This Loss Feels Personal'

The music fraternity lost one of its gems as singer KK aka Krishnakumar Kunnath breathed his last on 31st May. The news of his death has sent shock waves across the nation with fans and other notable celebrities mourning the demise of the veteran singer. Among the plethora of tributes pouring in for KK, singers like Shaan and Shirley Setia recently took to their social media space and paid an emotional tribute to the late singer.

Shaan pays heartfelt tribute to KK

Shaan and KK entered the music industry almost at the same time. The duo has collaborated on several songs, including Dus Bahane, It's the Time to Disco, Dekho Nashe Mein, Golmaal and many others. On Saturday, Shaan took to his Instagram handle and shared a video from one of his recent performances where he was seen paying his heartfelt tribute to KK by singing one of his songs.

Shaan began by saying that he would like to start the evening by remembering KK and singing a few lines of his evergreen song that has a beautiful philosophy in it. Then he began singing KK's iconic song 'Hum Rahe Ya Na Rahe Kal' as the crowd cheered for him. Sharing the clip, the Hey Shona singer wrote in the caption, "Remembering Kakes, Don’t know why but that’s what call him .. Kakes"

Shirley Setia shares a throwback pic with KK

Singer Shirley took to her Instagram handle and shared an unseen pic with KK. Sharing the picture, Shirley penned an emotional note remembering him and calling him her 'favourite' person forever. The Disco Disco singer wrote in the caption,"Mujhse ye likha nahi jaa raha tha.. 😢 My favourite then, my favourite now, my favourite forever.I have looked upto you all my life. Be it the emotions through your music, or your humble nature … Met you 3 times and every time I could not gather the courage to speak much with you.. yet you humbly heard me, and always wished me well."

Further calling the 'loss' personal, Shirley continued "KK sir, words will not express how much you and your music has inspired me.. This loss feels personal. Mujhe toh abh bhi believe nahi ho raha hai… 💔 Kyunki tu dhadkan… main dil.. 🥺🙏🏻 RIP KK sir..

Om Shanti.."

