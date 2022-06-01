KK No More: Throwback To When Kapil Sharma Engaged In Fun Banter With Late Singer

Krishnakumar Kunnath, widely known by his stage name KK passed away on Tuesday, May 31 at the age of 53. Reportedly, the singer's death was caused by cardiac arrest. KK's untimely demise has left his fans and the entire entertainment fraternity in a state of shock. Tributes poured in as celebrities took to their social media handles to pay homage to the departed soul.

KK was regarded as the country's most versatile vocalist and has recorded songs in multiple languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Bengali. His musical career spanning three decades had him garnering adulation for several noteworthy works like Dil Ibaadat, Zara Sa, Khuda Jaane, Tu Hi Meri Shab Hai and many more. It is pertinent to mention here that music composer Pritam had been a frequent collaborator of KK. Earlier, when the late singer arrived as a guest on the popular comedy show, The Kapil Sharma Show, its host Kapil was seen engaging in fun banter with KK regarding his frequent collaboration with Pritam.

Kapil Sharma's fun banter with KK on TKSS

Earlier in March, Kapil Sharma hosted singers Palash Sen, KK, and Shaan on an episode of TKSS.In the episode, the singer trio were seen indulging in fun banter with Kapil. In one of the instances, Palash Sen revealed that as he is a doctor by profession so composer Pritam often calls him up whenever he has a bad throat before singing.

"Before a show, if Pritam has a bad throat, he calls me and asks me what to do," Sen said. Kapil then stated that KK has done around 50- 60 songs with Pritam, and asked “Aapki dosti khaas hai ya aake paas koi khaas video hai unka? (Is your friendship special with Pritam, or do you have any special video of Pritam?)” Kapil's hilarious remark left the guest and the entire audience on the sets in splits. Palash couldn't hold his laughter after the joke and got up from his seat and hugged the comedian.

Take a look at the video here:

More about KK's death

The musician reportedly fell ill while performing at a Gurudas College event in the Kolkata's Nazrul Mancha following which he was rushed to CMRI hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. Reportedly, the autopsy of the Bollywood singer will take place in Kolkata today to find out the exact cause behind his death.

