KK No More: Vicky Kaushal, R Madhavan, & Others Pay Last Respects To Renowned Musician

Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known by his stage name, KK passed away on Tuesday, May 31, and the news left his fans as well as the entertainment fraternity in a state of shock. The musician reportedly fell ill while performing at a Gurudas College event in the Kolkata's Nazrul Mancha following which he was rushed to CMRI hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. While fans mourn the untimely demise of their favourite singer, Bollywood celebrities like Vick Kaushal, R Madhavan, Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn and many more took to social media, expressing their grief over losing a legendary playback singer.

Ajay Devgn, Vicky Kaushal and others pay tribute to KK

Ajay Devgn took to his official Twitter handle and penned a note for singer KK after learning about his death. In the post, Devgn wrote, "It seems so ominous. The news of KK’s death that too right after a live performance is terrible. He sang for films I was associated with, so his loss seems that much more personal. RIP #KrishnakumarKunnath. Prayers & condolences to his family" (sic)

It seems so ominous. The news of KK’s death that too right after a live performance is terrible. He sang for films I was associated with, so his loss seems that much more personal.

— Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) May 31, 2022

Actor Vicky Kaushal took to social media to pay homage to the veteran singer by penning a heartfelt note on his Instagram stories, that read, "Your magical voice will live on forever. Thank you for your evergreen songs.” While paying his tribute to the legendary singer, Vicky shared a memorable picture of him on social media. Meanwhile, Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh posted a photo of the singer on his Instagram stories. He left a broken heart emoji to express his sorrow over the musician's demise.

RHTDM fame R Madhavan responded to the news by writing, "I lost my voice today." For the unversed, late KK gave voice to the popular song Sach Keh Raha Hai Deewana, featuring R Madhavan. Actor Sara Ali Khan also took to her Instagram handle and penned a note of gratitude to the late singer for his evergreen songs.

I lost my voice today . 🙏🙏🙏🙏ret I leave my bro. https://t.co/8lIh6DVSDT — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) May 31, 2022

The cause of death of the Dil Ibaadat singer is yet to be ascertained and several fans and netizens have taken to social media and mourned his loss. A source from the hospital has confirmed to Republic Media Network that KK was brought there at around 10.30 PM. He reportedly appeared to have had some injuries after having fallen down and was declared dead on arriving at the hospital.

