KK No More: VP Venkaiah Naidu, HM Amit Shah & Other Political Leaders Mourn Tragic Death

From Chhod Aaye Hum Woh Galiyan to Yaaron, playback singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, gave some of the soul-stirring songs in his illustrious career. The 53-year-old singer who passed away in Kolkata left a deep void in the hearts of his fans that can never be filled.

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu, Home Minister Amit Shah, and other eminent political leaders condoled the death of the singer on Twitter while calling it a 'huge loss to Indian music'. The musician is said to have died after becoming ill while performing at a Gurudas College event in the city's Nazrul Mancha. He was pronounced dead at the city's CMRI hospital.

Political fraternity mourn singer KK's demise

Stating that the singer would always be remembered through his 'gifted voice', Shah wrote, "KK was a very talented and versatile singer. His untimely demise is very saddening and a huge loss to Indian music. With his gifted voice, he has left an indelible impression on the minds of countless music lovers. My deepest condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti Shanti."

KK was a very talented and versatile singer. His untimely demise is very saddening and a huge loss to Indian music. With his gifted voice, he has left an indelible impression on the minds of countless music lovers. My deepest condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti Shanti — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) May 31, 2022



Followed by Shah was Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu who expressed his grief while sending heartfelt condolences to the family of the late singer. The office of the Vice President tweeted, “Anguished by the sudden demise of renowned singer, Shri Krishnakumar Kunnath. Known for his soulful voice and melodious singing Shri KK’s demise is a huge loss to the world of music. Om Shanti!”

Anguished by the sudden demise of renowned singer, Shri Krishnakumar Kunnath. Known for his soulful voice and melodious singing Shri KK's demise is a huge loss to the world of music. Om Shanti! — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) May 31, 2022

Information & Broadcasting minister Anurag Thakur who was taken aback by the shocking news, wrote, "Shri Krishnakumar Kunnath (KK) has made a different place in the hearts of people with his excellent singing. The news of his sudden death is shocking. very sad… KK was a talented and influential singer, his passing is a great loss to the music world which is impossible to compensate for."

श्री कृष्णकुमार कुन्नथ (केके) ने अपनी बेहतरीन गायकी से लोगों के दिलों में अपनी अलग जगह बनाई है। यूँ अचानक उनके देहावसान की खबर स्तब्ध कर देने वाली है।



अत्यंत दुःखद…



केके एक प्रतिभाशाली व प्रभावशाली गायक थे, उनका जाना संगीत जगत की बहुत बड़ी क्षति है जिसकी भरपाई असंभव है। — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) May 31, 2022

A source from the hospital had confirmed to Republic Media Network that KK was brought to the hospital at around 10.30 PM. He reportedly appeared to have had some injuries after having fallen down and was declared dead on arriving at the hospital. According to various media reports, the reason behind the singer's death is suspected to be a cardiac arrest.

Pema Khandu, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister also took to Twitter to mourn the tragic demise. "How terrible this news is. The voice that elated us, made us sad and happy, and danced and jumped, for years, suddenly fell silent today. So sad that versatile singer KK is no more. My deepest condolences to family, friends, and fans."

How terrible this news is.



The voice that elated us, made us sad and happy and dance and jump, for years, suddenly fell silent today.



So sad that versatile singer KK is no more.



My deepest condolences to family, friends and fans. pic.twitter.com/kUgRGLMKrR — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) May 31, 2022

Condole the untimely death of singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, KK.



An icon, his demise is a huge loss to Indian cinema & music. My thoughts & prayers are with his family & legions of fans.



Om Shanti!#KK — Vasundhara Raje (@VasundharaBJP) May 31, 2022

Earlier, after the tragic news of the late singer KK broke on the Internet, PM Modi also expressed his grief while lauding the power of the singer's voice that 'reflected a wide range of emotions.'

"Saddened by the untimely demise of noted singer Krishnakumar Kunnath popularly known as KK. His songs reflected a wide range of emotions and struck a chord with people of all age groups. We will always remember him through his songs. Condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti (sic)," PM Modi said.

Saddened by the untimely demise of noted singer Krishnakumar Kunnath popularly known as KK. His songs reflected a wide range of emotions as struck a chord with people of all age groups. We will always remember him through his songs. Condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 31, 2022

The singer had even shared a post from the concert last night in Kolkata on Instagram while expressing his happiness of being a part of the concert at Vivekananda College. "Pulsating gig tonight at Nazrul Mancha. Vivekananda College !! Love you all...#KKLive #KKTeam...Photo courtesy @shubbs_b (sic)," the caption of his post on Instagram read.

IMAGE: PTI/Facebook/KK