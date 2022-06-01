KK Passes Away: Akshay Kumar, Rahul Vaidya, Armaan Malik & Others Mourn Singer's Demise

Popular singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, known as KK, passed away on May 31, and the news took his fans as well as his industry friends by storm. The late singer was performing at Nazrul Mancha, an auditorium in south Kolkata and fell ill after reaching the hotel where he was staying. Soon after that, he was rushed to the CMRI hospital, where the singer was declared dead on arrival. The cause of the singer's sudden demise is yet unknown.

Akshay Kumar, Sonal Chauhan, Armaan Malik & more mourn KK's demise

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar took to his Twitter handle and expressed grief over the death of KK, stating that he is 'extremely shocked and sad'.

Extremely sad and shocked to know of the sad demise of KK. What a loss! Om Shanti 🙏🏻 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) May 31, 2022

Armaan Malik also headed to the micro-blogging site as he wrote, "Black year for Indian music. Lata didi, bappi da, sidhu paaji and now KK sir. These losses.. all of them feel so personal."

Black year for Indian music. Lata didi, bappi da, sidhu paaji and now KK sir. These losses.. all of them feel so personal. — ARMAAN MALIK (@ArmaanMalik22) May 31, 2022

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag termed KK's passing away as 'tragic' and wrote on his Twitter account, "Tragic to hear about the passing away of KK after falling ill while performing in Kolkata. Another reminder of how fragile life is. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti."

Tragic to hear about the passing away of KK after falling ill while performing in Kolkata. Another reminder of how fragile life is. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/43B3dzykP3 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) May 31, 2022

Sonal Chauhan wrote on her Twitter account, "What is going on ???? Now KK??? Pls, tell me it’s not true !!!" Rahul Vaidya also mourned KK's demise as he wrote, "Singer KK never smoked or drank! Led the most simple non controversial non media hyped life. Complete family man. Jab bhi mujhe mile he met with so much of love & kindness. God! Too unfair! OM SHANTI."

What is going on ???? Now KK??? Pls tell me it’s not true !!! — SONAL CHAUHAN (@sonalchauhan7) May 31, 2022

Singer KK never smoked or drank! Led the most simple non controversial non media hyped life. Complete family man. Jab bhi mujhe mile he met with so much of love & kindness. God! Too unfair! OM SHANTI. — RAHUL VAIDYA RKV (@rahulvaidya23) May 31, 2022

Ashoke Pandit penned a heartfelt note for the late singer as he wrote, "It’s shocking & unbelievable. Well, known singer, KK is no more. He passed away due to a massive heart attack while he was performing in Kolkatta just now. A great loss to the Indian music industry. Heartfelt condolences to his family and close ones. ॐ शान्ति !"

🙏 pic.twitter.com/Dpsy0UemxS — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) May 31, 2022

Harshdeep Kaur also wrote, "Just can’t believe that our beloved #KK is no more. This really can’t be true. The voice of love has gone. This is heartbreaking."

This is heartbreaking. pic.twitter.com/EiAp12v5s3 — Harshdeep Kaur (@HarshdeepKaur) May 31, 2022

Ritiesh Deshmukh too expressed his shock at the news and condoled the singer's demise.

KK no more !!! I am failing to make sense of people leaving the world at such young age. Deeply saddened- he was a great guy and fabulous singer- huge loss to the music world - Deepest condolences to the family and loved ones. 🙏🏽 Om Shanti. — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) May 31, 2022

Singer Adnan Sami expressed his 'utter shock and disbelief' and said that his 'heart is crying'.

My Heart Is Crying…#RIPKK pic.twitter.com/RbXjZNo2hu — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) May 31, 2022

Singer Krishnakumar Kunnath passes away

The cause of death of the popular Dil Ibaadat singer is still unknown, but a source from the hospital has confirmed to Republic Media Network that KK was brought there at around 10.30 PM. He reportedly appeared to have had some injuries after having fallen down and was declared dead on arriving at the hospital.

The singer had earlier shared glimpses from his performance at Nazrul Mancha auditorium hours before the news of his death made the rounds. He mentioned he had a 'pulsating gig' at the location and expressed his love to fans and followers gathered there.

