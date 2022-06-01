KK Passes Away: Late Singer's Last Post On Kolkata Concert Goes Viral, Fans Pay Tribute

Much-loved singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK passed away on May 31, and the news spread among his fans like fire. He was performing at Nazrul Mancha, an auditorium in the south of Kolkata and fell ill. He was rushed to CMRI hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

The cause of death of the popular Dil Ibaadat singer is still unknown and several fans and netizens have taken to social media and mourned his loss. A source from the hospital has confirmed to Republic Media Network that KK was brought there at around 10.30 PM. He reportedly appeared to have had some injuries after having fallen down and was declared dead on arriving at the hospital.

KK's last Instagram post goes viral

The moment KK's fans learnt about the singer's untimely death, they rushed to his official Instagram handle and began sharing his last Instagram post which included glimpses from his last concert. The singer took to Instagram hours before his untimely death and shared a few photos from his concert at the Nazrul Mancha auditorium. The 53-year-old wrote alongside the photos, "Pulsating gig tonight at Nazrul Mancha. Vivekananda College!! Love you all." In the photos, the late singer was seen performing on stage with his fans going crazy while cheering him.

While the exact reason behind KK's untimely death is still not confirmed, it is being suspected that the singer suffered a cardiac arrest after his performance at his concert at Nazrul Mancha auditorium in Kolkata. He fell ill after he returned to his hotel post the concert, where he performed for about an hour. He was then taken to a private hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

A senior doctor said, "It's unfortunate that we could not treat him". Numerous fans have been mourning the loss of the prominent Bollywood playback singer and even the entire film and music fraternity have been extending their condolences while expressing their deep shock at the singer's death. Celebrities namely Vicky Kaushal, Shreya Ghoshal, R Madhavan, Ranveer Singh and many others reacted to the horrific news through their respective social media handles.

