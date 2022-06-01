KK Passes Away: Lesser-known Facts About The Late Bollywood Playback Singer

Notable playback singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK passed away on May 31, and the news took the internet by storm. The singer was reportedly rushed to the hospital after his performance at Nazrul Mancha, an auditorium in the south of Kolkata. A source from the hospital has confirmed to Republic Media Network that KK was brought there at around 10.30 PM. He reportedly appeared to have had some injuries after having fallen down and was declared dead on arriving at the hospital.

While numerous celebrities and fans mourn the loss of the prominent playback singer, there are many interesting facts about the late singer which are still unknown to many. Take a look at some of the lesser-known facts about the Dil Ibaadat singer who recently passed away at 53.

Unknown facts about late singer KK

KK has sung numerous songs in his entire career and his notable tracks are Tadap Tadap, Tu Hi Meri Shab Hai, Tu Aashiqui Hai, Aankhon Mein Teri, and many more. He received a prestigious award for his song Khuda Jaane from the film Bachna Ae Haseeno under the category of Best Playback Singer.

KK's musical journey began during the time he was in second grade and performed Jab Andhera Hota Hai from Raja Rani on stage. Moreover, it will be shocking to the fans that the late singer never took any professional musical training.

The Tadap Tadap singer married his childhood love, Jyothi Krishna. He even worked as a salesman for six months after which his father and his wife motivated him to pursue his career as a singer.

Another lesser-known fact about the late singer included that he did not like why people did not bother to search his name even if they liked his songs, as reported by Pinkvilla.

While KK enjoys a massive fan following in both the Hindi and regional music industry, the singer was a die-hard fan of the legendary Bollywood singer, Kishore Kumar.

KK's untimely death

It is suspected that KK died of a heart attack and as per PTI, he fell ill after he returned to his hotel post the concert in south Kolkata, where he performed for about an hour. He was then taken to a private hospital, where he was reportedly declared dead on arrival. A senior doctor said, "It's unfortunate that we could not treat him". Clips from his concert have now gone viral on social media, in which the singer can be seen crooning along with his fans.

