Last Updated:

Emotional Fans Of KK Express Disbelief Over Singer's Demise; Call It 'personal Loss'

One of Bollywood's popular singers KK's untimely death has left a shocking wave in the entire nation, where his fans have been reacting to the tragic loss.

Written By
Prachi Arya
KK, KK dead, KK passes away, singer KK passes away

IMAGE: Facebook/KK


One of Bollywood's popular singers KK's untimely death has left a shocking wave in the entire nation. After the shocking news of his sudden demise broke on the Internet, his fans stormed the social media with their reactions while expressing their grief. The musician reportedly fell ill while performing at a Gurudas College event in the Kolkata's Nazrul Mancha following which he was rushed to CMRI hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

Fan started trending hashtag '#RIPKK' while looking back at some of the fondest memories of the late actor. From Yaaron to Alvida, his songs were a part of the cultural fabric of an entire generation of Indians in the 90s. KK was the country's most versatile vocalist and has recorded songs in multiple languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telegu, Kannada, and Bengali.

Fans express disbelief over late singer KK's death

While fans of the singer are still struggling to process the news, there are a few renumerated songs that the late prolific singer has crooned in his career. One of the Twitter users expressed her disbelief and wrote, "My no 1 favorite of all time, can't hear any new song in his voice, this is unacceptable, heartbreaking. You always be my no 1 #RIPKK." Another user on the micro-blogging site commented, "As a 90's kid your voice made our childhoods even more beautiful. Thank you so much for every song you sang for us." A third user chimed in and paid a heartfelt tribute to the singer. "#RIPKK om Shanti namah Shanti." Another fan of the singer paid tribute and wrote, "I express my greatest condolences at the news of his sudden death. May he Rest In Peace #KKLIVE #Unbelievable #RIPKK." 

READ | New video from KK's last concert shows him in discomfort, pointing at AC while wiping face


More updates on singer KK's death

Post the ace musician's untimely demise, as per sources, an 'unnatural death' case has been registered in Kolkata. The mortal remains of the singer have been brought to SSKM hospital for postmortem wherein the entire procedure will be recorded. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has also announced that the state government will arrange for a gun salute for the late singer KK. 

READ | Singer KK death: WB CM Mamata Banerjee announces Gun Salute for late iconic singer

 

IMAGE: Facebook/KK

READ | KK Death: Worker at Kolkata concert venue claims ‘fire extinguisher outside hall leaked’
READ | KK death: Usha Uthup mourns sudden demise of 'amazing performer' KK, calls it 'huge loss'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: KK, Krishnakumar Kunnath, KK songs
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND