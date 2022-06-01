Emotional Fans Of KK Express Disbelief Over Singer's Demise; Call It 'personal Loss'

One of Bollywood's popular singers KK's untimely death has left a shocking wave in the entire nation. After the shocking news of his sudden demise broke on the Internet, his fans stormed the social media with their reactions while expressing their grief. The musician reportedly fell ill while performing at a Gurudas College event in the Kolkata's Nazrul Mancha following which he was rushed to CMRI hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

Fan started trending hashtag '#RIPKK' while looking back at some of the fondest memories of the late actor. From Yaaron to Alvida, his songs were a part of the cultural fabric of an entire generation of Indians in the 90s. KK was the country's most versatile vocalist and has recorded songs in multiple languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telegu, Kannada, and Bengali.

Fans express disbelief over late singer KK's death

While fans of the singer are still struggling to process the news, there are a few renumerated songs that the late prolific singer has crooned in his career. One of the Twitter users expressed her disbelief and wrote, "My no 1 favorite of all time, can't hear any new song in his voice, this is unacceptable, heartbreaking. You always be my no 1 #RIPKK." Another user on the micro-blogging site commented, "As a 90's kid your voice made our childhoods even more beautiful. Thank you so much for every song you sang for us." A third user chimed in and paid a heartfelt tribute to the singer. "#RIPKK om Shanti namah Shanti." Another fan of the singer paid tribute and wrote, "I express my greatest condolences at the news of his sudden death. May he Rest In Peace #KKLIVE #Unbelievable #RIPKK."

Kk-Emran Hashmi songs won't be same anymore, their combo was so personal to me. My playlist was all about them & now listening to those songs won't be same anymore. A part of my childhood is gone with him.This loss feels so personal to me. Still numb 💔



Fly high legend 🕊️#RIPKK — shanaya 🎂❤️ (@slayingurhearts) June 1, 2022

I express my greatest condolences at the news of his sudden death. May he Rest In Peace#KKLIVE#Unbelievable#RIPKK — Raj Chatterjee (@Rajchatterjee71) June 1, 2022

As a 90's kid your voice made our childhoods even more beautiful. Thank you so much for the every song you sang for us. #RIPKK #KKPassesAway #music #India #SriLanka pic.twitter.com/jGOaSm1ue3 — Navodya Jayasundara (@NAVODYA_J) June 1, 2022

Voice Of Emotions.

KK 💔💔💔.

Thank You For All Lovely Amazing Songs. #RIPKK — Jitendra SRK (@SrksfanJitendra) June 1, 2022

#RIPKK. Thanks for giving voice and melody to the feelings of a confused teenager from his crush to one sided love to first breakup. U will be missed. — Soham Das (@voice_f_d_lambs) June 1, 2022



More updates on singer KK's death

Post the ace musician's untimely demise, as per sources, an 'unnatural death' case has been registered in Kolkata. The mortal remains of the singer have been brought to SSKM hospital for postmortem wherein the entire procedure will be recorded. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has also announced that the state government will arrange for a gun salute for the late singer KK.

