KK's Death: Hariharan, Alka Yagnik, Shreya Ghoshal & More Pay Last Respects To Late Singer

Several stars from the music and film fraternity thronged to late singer KK's house in Versova to pay their last respects while offering their condolences.

Celebs at KK's residence for last respects
Singer Papon along with Shweta Mishra Mahanta visit late singer KK's residence to pay their last respects. 

Veteran singer Allka Yagnik, who has worked with KK in the past, also paid a visit to the late singer's Versova house. 

Singer Shreya Ghoshal was emotional when she visited KK's residence to pay her tribute.

Singer-music composer Salim Merchant, who worked with KK for the song 'Aashayein', visited the late musician's residence.

Legendary singer Hariharan got emotional post visiting KK's house and sent prayers for his family. 

Singer Javed Ali also arrived at late singer KK's house in Versova to pay his last respects. 

Filmmaker Kabir Khan arrived at late singer KK's house to pay his homage. 

Singer-music composer Shankar Mahadevan was among the stars who visited late musician KK's house to for his last rites. 

Prolific singer Rekha Bhardwaj, visited KK's home to condole the singer's death.

