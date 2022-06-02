KK's Death: Hariharan, Alka Yagnik, Shreya Ghoshal & More Pay Last Respects To Late Singer

Quick links:
Singer Papon along with Shweta Mishra Mahanta visit late singer KK's residence to pay their last respects.
Veteran singer Allka Yagnik, who has worked with KK in the past, also paid a visit to the late singer's Versova house.
Singer-music composer Salim Merchant, who worked with KK for the song 'Aashayein', visited the late musician's residence.
Legendary singer Hariharan got emotional post visiting KK's house and sent prayers for his family.
Singer-music composer Shankar Mahadevan was among the stars who visited late musician KK's house to for his last rites.
