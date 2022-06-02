KK's Death: Rajat Dholakia, Hariharan Pay Final Tribute; Call Demise 'personal Loss'

Prolific musician Krishnakumar Kunnat, best known for KK's untimely demise has left a deep void in the hearts that can never be filled. The mortal remains of the singer who passed away on May 31 in Kolkata, have been placed inside his Versova house for his friends from the industry and fans, to pay their last respects.

Since morning, the scene outside the late singer's house has been quite emotional where fans gathered outside his house to pay their last rites to the iconic singer. One of the few stars to have paid their visit to the late singer's house was music composer Rajat Dholakia.

Rajat Dholakia mourns KK's tragic demise

Dholakia, whose association with KK began in 1966, spoke to Republic Media Network about the late singer's health conditions and revealed how he used to energise the stage with his electrifying performance. KK was very health conscious and was quite active physically. He used to do workouts. Though I am not staying here in Bombay so I don't really know much about his routine. The last time I remember speaking to KK was four months back," said Dholakia outside KK's Versova house.

Adding further, he said, "His nature was so amazing, graceful and I cannot believe that this kind of a thing could have happened to him. I think God is loving him more and hence, he has taken him away from us. I am still trying to process the news of his shocking demise."

Fo the unknown, KK performed consecutively for two days in a row with high intensity. After which he is reportedly said to have fallen ill and was taken to CMRI hospital where he was declared brought dead. Sharing his views on KK's energising vibes during on-stage performances, Dholakia said, "He used to perform every show with high intensity. I even saw his two-three performances, and the way he was performing, was just amazing. The spectators in his show used to just get enthralled with his on-stage persona."

After Rajat, another legendary musician to have paid his last respects to KK was Hariharan. The 67-year-old musician got emotional while addressing the media outside KK's house. While praying for the departed soul, Hariharan said, "His passing away is a huge loss for our industry and a personal loss for me. Please pray that God gives strength to his family members so that they can cope with this huge loss."

KK had heart blockages

The singer who reportedly collapsed after falling ill post his concert in Kolkata, had several heart blockages and he could have been saved if CPR was administered on time, a doctor who conducted the autopsy said on Thursday. KK died on Tuesday night due to a massive cardiac arrest after a live performance at Nazrul Mancha in Kolkata.

"He had a major blockage in the left main coronary artery and small blockages in various other arteries and sub-arteries. Excessive excitement during the live show caused a stoppage of blood flow leading to cardiac arrest that claimed his life," the medical practitioner told PTI on condition of anonymity.

IMAGE: Republicworld/Facebook/Singerkkofficial