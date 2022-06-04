KK's Death: WB Governor Points 'mismanagement' At Concert, Cites 'administration Failure'

Prolific singer Krishnakumar Kunnat, popularly known as KK passed away on May 31 after performing at a concert in Kolkata. The tragic untimely death of the musician has led to a political slugfest in West Bengal, where BJP is requesting Home Minister Amit Shah, to seek a probe by a central investigative agency.

Following a letter sent by BJP MP from West Bengal, Saumitra Khan, on Thursday for a probe into the singer's demise, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar also hit out at the state government. The governor condoled the tragic death of the singer and called it "a failure of the administration”. The governor said, "The death of #KK was very painful. Several people have sent me videos, and I have seen those videos. My heart bleeds. There could not have been more mismanagement. There could not have been more failure of the administration."

WB governor on KK's death

Demanding a strict action, he added, "If we get into every facet of it, those supposed to maintain the atmosphere there, control the number of people present, in the event of crisis engage in some remedial steps-there was a complete failure. Those who were supposed to oversee it must be held accountable."

The post-mortem examination of the Pal singer, which lasted for nearly an hour-and-a-half and was video graphed, has rejected any foul play and suggested that the singer died because of a massive cardiac arrest after almost a three-hour performance. "He had a major blockage in the left main coronary artery and small blockages in various other arteries and sub-arteries. Excessive excitement during the live show caused stoppage of blood flow leading to cardiac arrest that claimed his life," the medical practitioner told PTI on condition of anonymity.

The artiste could have been saved if, someone had administered cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) immediately after he fell unconscious, the doctor said. Meanwhile, several eyewitnesses have claimed that the singer had complained of overheating to the administration and also went backstage several times. In one tape, the singer can also be seen being escorted by three men who are holding him on both sides, looking extremely uneasy. Yet, unexplainably, no immediate medical aid was offered to him.

IMAGE: Twitter/ANI/Facebook/KK