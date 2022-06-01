KK's Death: When The 'Yaaron' Singer Refused To Perform At Weddings, Rejected Film's Offer

The entire country woke up to the tragic news of prolific singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, known as KK passing away. The 53-year-old musician who gave a live performance at a Gurudas College event in Kolkata on May 31, reportedly fell ill following which he was rushed to CMRI hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

Soon after his demise, fans have been reminiscing old fond memories of the singer while listening to some of his songs on loop. The singer who has many heart-touching songs to his credit, once revealed that he refused to sing at wedding functions, even if he was offered a whopping price for it.

Throwback to the time when KK refused to sing at wedding functions

In a 2008 interview with Hindustan Times, Krishnakumar Kunnath was asked if he ever refused any offers as a singer. During his candid chat, the singer made a strong revelation and said that yes, he refused to sing at wedding functions even if he is offered Rs 1 crore. KK began his career by singing for advertisement jingles and made his film debut with an A.R. Rahman soundtrack. In 1999, he launched his debut album titled Pal.

Further, during the interaction, the Yaaron singer was even asked about his plans of stepping into the shoes of an actor. To which he confessed to the leading daily that he can not act. He also shared that years back, he was offered a film but he refused point-blank.

Ever since the news of the singer's tragic death surfaced on the Internet, stars from the music industry, film fraternity and more have been condoling the demise while expressing their disbelief over the same. Meanwhile, in a recent development, Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee condoled the demise of the singer and revealed that the state government will pay tribute to the singer with a gun salute. Post the ace musician's untimely demise, as per sources, an 'unnatural death' case has been registered in Kolkata. The mortal remains of the singer have been brought to SSKM hospital for postmortem wherein the entire procedure will be recorded. KK was the country's most versatile vocalist and has recorded songs in multiple languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telegu, Kannada, and Bengali.

IMAGE: Instagram/bulandlalkar_45