KK's Last Released Bollywood Song Was For This Ranveer Singh Starrer

One of Bollywood's most versatile singers, Krishnakumar Kunnath, widely known by his stage name KK, passed away after his live show in Kolkata on May 31. His demise has sent shockwaves across the nation, with many notable personalities, fans and others paying last respects to the legend. KK spread his charm with audiences across generations, blessing them with tracks like Dil Ibaadat, Yaaron, Pal and many more that will permanently be etched in our hearts.

KK never ceased to garner fans' love with his soulful voice, and the singer's last released track came as a part of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone starrer sports drama 83. The track, Yeh Hausle, was composed by Pritam, while Kausar Munir penned the lyrics.

KK's last released Bollywood track 'Yeh Hausle' from 83

Ranveer Singh's 83 was based on the Indian National Cricket team's journey to their maiden World Cup victory in the year 1983. The track Yeh Hausle from the film encapsulated the Indian Cricket team's relentless efforts on the field, as they bounced back despite several hurdles and challenges.

Meanwhile, the late singer had also recorded a song for Srijit Mukherji’s film Sherdil last month. It was penned by acclaimed lyricist Gulzar. Sharing glimpses from the recording session, KK had mentioned in an Instagram post dated April 12, “Had an amazing time yesterday!! Sang a beautiful song for my old friend @moitrashantanu ( we made music together, back in the day in Delhi ) written by another old friend, the amazing Gulzar Saab. For a new friend @srijitmukherji, his film Sherdil. Thank you so much for the faith in me. Love the song."

KK fell ill during his performance at Kolkata's Nazrul Mancha, after which, he was rushed to the CMRI hospital and was declared dead upon arrival. “It’s unfortunate that we could not treat him," a senior official of the hospital told PTI.

Several celebrities have come forward to express grief over his death, calling it a dark time for Indian music. Taking to his Twitter handle, Akshay Kumar mentioned, "Extremely sad and shocked to know of the sad demise of KK. What a loss! Om Shanti." On the other hand, Armaan Malik wrote, "Black year for Indian music. Lata didi, bappi da, sidhu paaji and now KK sir. These losses.. all of them feel so personal." KK is survived by his wife and children.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @RANVEERSINGH/ FACEBOOK/ @KK)